McLaren has revealed it has undertaken two days of TPC testing at Monza, with reserve and test drivers Will Stevens and Leonardo Fornaroli taking part.

Fornaroli completed 36 laps on Tuesday in the MCL60, McLaren’s 2023 challenger, before heading to Jerez to undertake a two-day test for Haas on Wednesday and Thursday.

Leonardo Fornaroli joins McLaren Monza TPC test

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Former Manor F1 driver Stevens is now in his ninth season as a test and development driver with McLaren, which he combines with a full endurance schedule in the World Endurance Championship and IMSA – taking part in this test just days after finishing fourth at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Cadillac.

Fornaroli joined McLaren’s junior programme last year as he was winning back-to-back titles in junior series, becoming one of only a few drivers to have won the Formula 3 and Formula 2 crowns in consecutive seasons.

With the Italian’s two days of running in Spain with Haas having been slated for Wednesday and Thursday, alongside Haas reserve Ryo Hirakawa, McLaren stayed at Monza on Wednesday to complete another 50 laps with its 2023 machine.

McLaren said these tests are to aid their test drivers in driving real-world machinery, with the Briton having compiled more than a race distance of laps over the course of two days at the Temple of Speed.

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“A good final day of testing today in Monza with the TPC Team,” Stevens said.

“I’ve made the most of the run plan that was set out for me. We tried a few different set ups, which are all helpful reference points for me.

“Driving an F1 car is always a great opportunity, so thank you to the team for getting me in the MCL60 again.”

As for Fornaroli, having taken in a McLaren drive in FP1 last week, he is adding to that with testing days with two different teams across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, making it a busy week for the 21-year-old as he looks to find a way into Formula 1 next season.

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