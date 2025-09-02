Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon will sport New Era team kit in F1 2026 after Williams confirmed the US brand as its new apparel supplier.

It comes ahead of the conclusion of the team’s existing deal with Puma at the end of the F1 2025 campaign.

Carlos Sainz and Williams get new apparel partner for F1 2026 season

As reported by PlanetF1.com, it emerged in June that Williams was looking to replace Puma as its team kit supplier for next season.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com on Tuesday, the team confirmed it has struck a ‘multi-year partnership’ with New Era.

The ‘first-of-its-kind’ deal will see New Era dress the Williams workforce ‘from head to sock’ in 2026.

Luke Timmins, Williams’ merchandise and licensing director, said: “For almost 50 years Atlassian Williams Racing has been known for its bold innovation and passion for racing.

“From our world-class drivers and engineers to our first-rate fans and partners we are building a team to win again, and take pride in doing things differently.

“This first-of-its-kind partnership with New Era will mean Atlassian Williams Racing shows up in style and help reach new audiences to join our journey back to the top.”

Paul Gils, VP EMEA and India, New Era, added: “Atlassian Williams Racing is one of the most iconic names in motorsport and we’re extremely proud to join them on their transformative journey of resurgence and redefinition.

“Together, we will create world-class products for a global fan base that speaks to tradition, innovation and a bold future – both on and off track.”

Williams vowed to “continue to fight for every point” with Puma for the rest of this season.

The team added: “Atlassian Williams Racing would like to thank current Official Partner PUMA who have dressed the team since the start of 2024 and have been an important partner in our comeback journey.

“Together, Williams and PUMA will continue to fight for every point during the remainder of the 2025 season and bring fans exciting new collections in the races ahead.”

Williams is on course to secure its best finish in the Constructors’ championship since 2017 this season.

The Grove-based outfit currently holds fifth place with an 18-point advantage over Aston Martin, with Racing Bulls a further two points adrift.

