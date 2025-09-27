Christian Horner spotted for first time since $100m agreement as F1 return steps up

Former Red Bull team boss Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell have been enjoying holiday time together in Scotland.

Horner posted a series a images via Instagram from their trip, his first documented public appearance since a lucrative settlement was reached with former employer Red Bull, carrying significant implications for his Formula 1 future.

Christian Horner visits Scotland following $100m Red Bull agreement

It was shortly following July’s British Grand Prix that Horner was dismissed as Red Bull team boss with immediate effect, after more than 20 years at the helm.

The following month, updated company records showed that Horner had been removed as a director of Red Bull’s various F1-related operations.

More than two months after Horner was stood down from operational duties at Red Bull, the announcement was made on September 22 that Red Bull had now formally parted ways with Horner.

While exact financial details were not revealed, PlanetF1.com understands that a financial compromise, to a sum in the region of $100 million (£74.2m), was agreed with Horner. Furthermore, the compromise reached could free Horner up to return to Formula 1 by the second half of 2026.

Horner was contracted at Red Bull to at least 2030.

Horner though will now embark on a period of leave from the Formula 1 paddock, and has been spending part of that downtime in Scotland, alongside his wife Geri Halliwell.

Horner posted a series of pictures and videos from their trip via Instagram’s ‘story’ function, which allows the account holder to upload one or more images/videos which will be available to view for 24 hours.

It marked the first confirmed public Horner appearance since the parting of ways compromise with Red Bull was reached.

Red Bull’s latest company documents revealed not only a profit increase for the Red Bull Racing squad, but also a pay rise which had come Horner’s way.

Horner took home £7.046 million as per the documents, up £46,000 compared to 2023.

Horner was replaced as Red Bull team boss by Laurent Mekies, who has overseen two grand prix wins since. Max Verstappen won the Italian and Azerbaijan GPs back-to-back.

