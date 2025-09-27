Fernando Alonso believes an Aston Martin title fight is “more or less guaranteed” in the future, with his “only question mark” being when the team will be successful.

Aston Martin currently sits seventh in this season’s Constructors’ Championship, but the team has long been placing focus on the Adrian Newey-led design for the massive regulation changes approaching in 2026.

Alonso is contracted through to the end of the 2026 season, with the two-time World Champion hoping the new chassis and power unit regulations will provide a platform for him to fight at the front of the field once again.

Aston Martin has invested heavily in building up the team’s facilities in recent seasons, through an expansion of its factory, the arrival of a new wind tunnel, an exclusive power unit deal with Honda from 2026 and much more.

Having said a successful 2026 season may prove to be the catalyst for him to retire, Alonso revealed his confidence in the Aston Martin project, believing the team has “everything in place” – but competitiveness for 2026 remains the great unknown in Formula 1.

When asked if Aston Martin has the pieces to succeed in 2026, Alonso told the team’s official website: “I hope so. I mean, I’m pretty convinced about that. The only thing is when. That’s probably my only question mark from this project.

“In my case, driving in the last couple of years of my career, obviously, I want to taste the success of the Aston Martin project. But I know that everything takes a little bit of time to glue all the pieces together. And that’s my only question mark.

“Aston Martin Aramco fighting for and winning the World Championship is more or less guaranteed in the future.

“We have everything that is needed to fight for a World Championship. Then, to execute the job and to win it, you need some external factors as well: you need a little help from the competitors [with results not going their way]; you need a little bit of luck; you need to execute every weekend well.

“But let’s say, in preparation for 2026, we have everything in place.”

Despite the look ahead to the future, Alonso’s mind remains firmly on the present, too, with seven races remaining in the 2025 season – though he acknowledged the year before a regulation change brings its own challenges.

“I would say that this year is different,” he said.

“The second half of 2025 is different from the second half of previous years because our main focus and hopes are for next year and the new regulations.

“But in a way, it’s good to entertain ourselves, you know, every two weeks at a Formula 1 race. We love what we do, and we love driving. So even if your head is in 2026, your body and your lifestyle has to be in ’25 and has to be racing.

“It’s a privilege to travel around the world to try to do the best result we can every two weeks.”

