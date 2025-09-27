Nicolas Hamilton, the brother of Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, is “sending nothing but love” to Formula 1 paddock favourite Roscoe after his recent health scare.

Hamilton, the seven-time F1 World Champion, caused alarm late on Wednesday by pleading for fans to send their “thoughts and prayers” to Roscoe after a “scary few hours” for his beloved pet.

He revealed on Friday that Roscoe is currently in a coma having suffered complications after contracting pneumonia.

Hamilton said that Roscoe’s heart had stopped briefly while receiving treatment for the illness, with the 12-year-old English bulldog in a coma.

An attempt to wake Roscoe is expected to be made today (Saturday).

Hamilton’s brother Nicolas is a racing driver in his own right having competed in the British Touring Car Championship during the 2025 season.

As reported by PlanetF1.com earlier this week, the rest of Hamilton’s season is in doubt after he escaped a dramatic fire at last weekend’s penultimate round at Silverstone.

And the 33-year-old has sent his best wishes to Roscoe as the dog’s life hangs in the balance.

In a post to social media on Saturday, the younger Hamilton wrote: “Sending you nothing but love Roscoe buddy.”

The message was accompanied by a home video of Roscoe, along with emojis of a love heart and a kiss.

Hamilton’s message comes after his brother announced that he will miss the Ferrari fashion show in Milan on Saturday, commenting that he “needs to be with Roscoe right now.”

As revealed by PlanetF1.com on Friday, Roscoe’s illness also forced the Ferrari driver to withdraw from a Pirelli tyre test at Mugello.

Hamilton had been expected to share driving duties with teammate Charles Leclerc behind the wheel of a Ferrari SF-25 mule car – a modified version of the team’s 2025 chassis designed to simulate the performance and downforce levels of the new F1 2026 cars – at the former Tuscan Grand Prix venue on Friday.

However, Hamilton dropped out of the test with Ferrari reserve driver Guanyu Zhou taking his place.

Ferrari’s running at Mugello was limited due to bad weather with Leclerc completing just 25 laps, all on intermediate tyres, before handing over to Zhou.

Zhou tried a mix of intermediate and extreme-wet tyres before a break in the weather opened the door to a series of runs on slick tyres.

The poor conditions left Pirelli boss Mario Isola frustrated as the Italian manufacturer had planned to use the Mugello test to carry out final assessments of the hardest tyres of its F1 2026 range.

