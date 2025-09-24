Fernando Alonso revealed that he is more likely to retire at the end of the 2026 season if Aston Martin produces a competitive car.

Alonso has previously mentioned about treating the 2026 campaign as his last in Formula 1, but said that starting the sport’s new era in less competitive machinery will make it “very hard to give up without trying again.”

Fernando Alonso gives future update and potential conditions for retirement

Still driving competitively at 44, Alonso is chasing a third World Championship two decades on from winning his first in Formula 1 – having previously been the sport’s youngest ever World Champion.

Now working with legendary design guru Adrian Newey in offering his feedback on the team’s next challenger, Aston Martin – along with the rest of the grid – are using the chance to try and hit the ground running in Formula 1’s latest regulation reset next year.

With all-new chassis and power unit rules, there is the chance of a significant shake-up in the running order, with Alonso still looking for a way to add to his win and title tally.

However, instead of a competitive car motivating him to carry on in Formula 1, the 32-time race winner thinks this may have the opposite effect, with fighting at the front once again being “a very good way to close my career”.

Instead, if Aston Martin is lower down the pecking order next season, that may push the double World Champion to carry on his quest – though his future remains undecided beyond the end of 2026.

“I have thought about it…,” Alonso told Aston Martin’s official website when asked about how car competitiveness might impact his future.

“But I will leave the decision for next year, and also how the team is in that moment and what they need from me.

“I’m open to helping the team as much as I can. It’s not about me now. I don’t need to keep racing. I’m just here to help Aston Martin become World Champions, whether that’s with me behind the wheel or without me behind the wheel, that’s the main purpose of this second chapter of my career.

“And yeah, I said I thought about it. If things go well, I think it’s a very good moment to stop because, as you said, I’ve been chasing a competitive car and a competitive racing for many, many years, and if I have that I think it’s a very good way to close my career.

After a pause, he added: “Let’s say that if we are competitive, there is more chance that I stop. If we are not competitive, it will be very hard to give up without trying again.”

