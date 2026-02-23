Damon Hill has returned to Williams as an official ambassador ahead of the new season, joining Jamie Chadwick and his former teammate, Jacques Villeneuve, in the position.

Hill won the World Championship with the Grove-based team in 1996, with the Briton sharing the news on social media by saying he is “back where I belong.”

Hill spent two years as reserve driver at Williams before stepping up to a race seat in 1993, partnering Alain Prost in what would be the Frenchman’s final title-winning season.

The Briton was at the centre of a dramatic championship battle resolved in controversial fashion in 1994, as contact with Michael Schumacher at the season finale in Adelaide saw both drivers retire from the race which, in turn, was enough for the German to win the title for the first time.

Hill was runner-up behind a more dominant Schumacher in the 1995 campaign, before Hill, partnering Villeneuve, combined for a championship double in 1996.

The Briton never qualified off the front row in his title-winning season, taking victory at eight races and clinching the championship by winning the final round at Suzuka, with Villeneuve having needed a race victory to maintain any hopes of the title for himself.

Hill departed Williams as its second-most successful driver in terms of grand prix wins, having taken 21 with his time at the team, and he is set to rejoin in an ambassadorial capacity in the weeks after it was announced that previous ambassador, Jenson Button, would be taking on a similar role at Aston Martin.

“Williams is truly a special place for me and where some of the defining moments of my career took place,” Hill said.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been part of this sport and to have achieved what I did, and returning as an Ambassador is a real privilege.

“It’s an opportunity to celebrate the team’s history and help to support its legacy and future.”

Team principal, James Vowles, added: “It’s an honour to welcome Damon back to Atlassian Williams F1 Team as an Ambassador. Few individuals represent this team quite like him.

“Damon played a defining role in one of the most successful eras in our history, becoming a World Champion with Williams and leaving a legacy that continues to inspire the team today.”

Villeneuve, winner of the 1997 World Championship with Williams, stays in an ambassadorial role for a second season, while three-time W Series champion Chadwick, who is set to continue in the LMP2 category in the European Le Mans Series after three race victories last season, will combine her ambassadorship by serving as an advisor to Williams’ new F1 Academy recruit, Jade Jacquet.

