Former F1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer walked away unscathed when the airplane he was flying from Savannah to Atlanta suffered a mechanical issue that resulted in a fire.

Szafnauer and his fellow passengers were safely evacuated.

Otmar Szafnauer safe after engine failure

The Boeing 737-900, flying from Savannah to Atlanta, suffered a “mechanical issue”, as per Delta, on take-off that caused the left engine to fail.

Although the airplane did take off, it circled back around and landed in Savannah where fire trucks and emergency personnel were on hand.

The passengers safely embarked without issue.

“Fuel burning from the failed engine,” Szafnauer wrote on Instagram.

Delta airline confirmed: “Delta flight 1067 from Savannah to Atlanta returned to the airport soon after take-off Sunday evening, following a mechanical issue with the aircraft’s left engine.

“The Boeing 737-900 landed safely and was met by fire trucks, and customers deplaned normally at the gate.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority. We are working to reaccommodate all customers on alternate flights. We apologise to our customers for this delay in their travels.”

Meanwhile, a woman who was on the flight with Szafnauer, Holly Kesler, gave a bit more detail as she shared her experience on X.

She wrote: “What a relief and a huge shoutout to the incredible pilot and crew of Delta Flight DL1067 — engines blew during take-off en route to Atlanta — but they expertly looped back and landed everyone safely.

“The howling winds today have continued to fuel the fires around the Savannah Airport. Grateful beyond words for their skill and calm under pressure.

“Heroes in the sky today!”

Savannah – Hilton Head

International ✈️🔥 What a relief and a huge shoutout to the incredible pilot and crew of Delta Flight DL1067—engines blew during takeoff en route to Atlanta—but they expertly looped back and landed everyone safely. The howling winds today have continued… pic.twitter.com/wH6zE9Zcu5 — Holly Kesler (@HollyKesler) February 23, 2026

Szafnauer left the Formula 1 paddock in January 2022 when the former Aston Martin team principal lost his role as Alpine team boss.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

