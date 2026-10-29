Finishing the F1 2026 season with a batch of triple-headers is at the outer limits of what is physiologically possible, according to a leading paddock physician.

This season is ending with three triple-headers in a row, meaning there are nine races in 11 weeks to conclude what was otherwise a considered calendar with ample breaks along the way.

F1 physician explains the impact of the 2026 triple-headers on drivers and teams

The difficulties of finishing the season in what is a frantic couple of weeks of non-stop racing action have been addressed by Dr Elina Haukipuro, a renowned paddock physician and performance coach.

A former team doctor for Mercedes and Williams, as well as working closely with drivers in Formula 1 and in junior categories, Haukipuro has shared valuable insight into the challenges presented by the gruelling calendar conclusion, explaining that the difficulties go far deeper than simple tiredness.

Following on from the Azerbaijan/Malaysia/Singapore triple header, races that took place in hot and humid countries, the second triple-header is now underway in the Americas, with Texas, Mexico, and Brazil back-to-back. Finally, the last triple-header will see Las Vegas host the first race, before F1 is scheduled to head back to the Middle East for two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, although these two races may yet be replaced by a single event at Imola due to regional uncertainty.

It’s a huge amount of travelling, a fatiguing exercise in its own right, on top of the relentless work schedules for everyone involved in the paddock. There are also the consequences for many in terms of their personal lives, with home life exceptionally difficult to balance with long periods away with travel: multiple sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com the detrimental effects on long-term relationships and marriages.

Carlos Sainz highlights the hidden cost of F1’s relentless calendar

Recently, Williams’ Carlos Sainz said that, as a fan watching at home, the calendar may make for tremendous viewing but, for those in the paddock, the relentless schedule can have the effect of making the championship feel like the ‘Premier League’, which could have the effect of losing fan interest.

“I think it’s more about the members of the team that are going to spend only three or four days at home, or five days at home every month,” Sainz said.

“And it’s the people in the teams that get it on the tougher end, rather than the drivers. I think we are more in a privileged position in that sense. So let’s see.

“I have the motivation to do however many races we need to do. I have the will to race. I love racing. But it is true that these three triple-headers in a row are going to be tough for the body, tough for the people, tough for the mind. So we’ll see.”

F1 physician explains why even the fittest cannot escape fatigue

According to Haukipuro, while the fittest individuals can stave off ill effects for longer, the extent of the relentless scheduling means that, by season end, most will feel the impact on their minds and bodies.

“Even if you are very fit, you’ve done all the correct preparation, it doesn’t shield you entirely from feeling the effects of travelling, jet lag, heat, just performing constantly and not getting a break like that,” she told PlanetF1.com in an exclusive interview.

“So this is something that the drivers are gonna feel; the team members are gonna feel. This is something I usually see as well; the more we go to the end part of the season, the more people start to get tired.

“There are more injuries. There are more people getting sick as well. So this is something that we’re kind of anticipating, but we’re trying to prevent as much as probably or as much as possible.

“But to get a plan where no one feels the effects of the nine weeks is impossible with this schedule.”

F1 drivers face a major recovery challenge between triple-headers

On top of that, the races in the likes of Malaysia and Singapore were “very hot, very draining”, with “incredible fluid depletion” just from being in the paddock, while, for the drivers, they encounter fluid losses of three to five litres while taking part in a race.

“That impacts the drivers when we have one of those races, let alone when we have one race that is very hard first, and then we continue with another one,” she said.

“So just physically, there isn’t enough time to reset after a race like that. In an ideal situation, once we’ve been to a place like Singapore, then the guys can just like relax for a little bit, catch up on some rest, do proper like fluid protocols and deal with jet lag and everything.

“Then, after a week, it’s time to go again, and that usually works out quite well. But now it’s back-to-back. We’re losing this window of actually having this proper time for recovery, like both physically and mentally as well.

“We’re losing basically all of that regular downtime for recovery and everything, so it’s a big ask. And then after that, again travelling a lot, getting triple headers. It’s very intense.”

F1 heat and fatigue risks could affect driver performance

For the drivers, who go through intense heat training protocols such as preparing in sauna-like conditions, Haukipuro explained how it’s critical to do so: while a driver may feel prepared for a race under normal climatic conditions, the intensity of heat in places such as Singapore, Malaysia, or the Middle East can mean the body is essentially “shocked” by the experience, which is not good or safe for performance.

“I’m doing the things we’re prepared for, and we’re doing exercises for, but I’m actually so uncomfortable that it is distracting you from what you actually should be doing,” she said of what happens in this situation.

“This is a big problem during races, obviously, when you don’t have the opportunity to go ‘Okay, I’m not going to concentrate properly’.

“It’s like you have to do it; every slightest bit of distraction is not going to be good for you because it’s going to be very dangerous, or you’re just going to see that in the lap times as well that you’re not getting results that you want.

“Coming into the end stretch of the season, where championships and points and all of that sort is very much top of mind, people really want to do well.”

F1 mechanics face greater challenges from relentless travel and long hours

From her experience working with the teams, Haukipuro said issues like these are exacerbated for those who are not privy to the luxuries the F1 drivers are given and can afford. For instance, mechanics travelling from race to race won’t necessarily be flown by chartered flights, and instead can occupy an uncomfortable economy class on long-haul commercial flights: hardly ideal preparation for a difficult weekend of long hours in intense heat.

“If you look at the budget that the teams have at the top end of the paddock versus further down, it is a big difference,” Haukipuro said.

“The effects of travelling and being uncomfortable, not necessarily having all the amenities that you want to have, support and everything like that – it’s obviously going to be much more taxing as well, and that’s why the team of mechanics, for example, are physically active as well in the heat.

“This is a group of people that actually would need even more support during race events because they’re being active.

“They’re out all day, and they’re the ones usually also travelling in economy and so on. A lot of the time, if the teams have the opportunity, they will try and make races like this more comfortable for the entire team if the budget allows, logistics and so on.

“So there is effort, obviously, and people are aware in the teams that, okay, this is going to be very taxing for the whole team.

“So there are some changes trying to be made, but again, it depends on which team you are. It depends on whether that’s possible or not. So, for the entire crew: that’s including catering, engineers, mechanics, everyone – it is very depleting.”

F1 2026 calendar is at the limit of what teams can handle

Asked directly by PlanetF1.com whether the scheduling of nine races in 11 weeks is simply too much, Haukipuro said,

“Honestly, it’s a lot. It’s a big ask for the entire teams, but for the drivers especially, because we’re at the last stretch of the season, it means that people are starting to get a little bit fatigued.

“Speaking from the perspective of mental health, physical health, physical performance, and mental performance, if I wanted to make a schedule, it wouldn’t look like this.

“We’re definitely at the max, max, max limit of what we can handle, and obviously, like, world events happening lead to us having races in places like Malaysia, and then we’ll see what we have at the end of the year as well. Is it going to be Abu Dhabi? Is it Imola and so on?

“So I think there are definitely changes that could be made to make it more sustainable for the drivers, but for the teams entirely as well.”

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