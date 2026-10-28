Wednesday’s F1 news has seen Cadillac make a driver contract announcement, several teams confirm FP1 drivers and Red Bull discussing future customer deals.

Aside from what we’ve included here, there’s an honourable mention for Lando Norris, whose junior team he co-founded, LN4 Fusion, has been accepted to join the F2 grid from next season. Let’s take a look at the rest of the day’s big headlines.

Cadillac announcement sees Sergio Perez extend deal

Sergio Perez was already understood to be on a multi-year deal at Cadillac, but has penned a further extension that will see him continue with the team until “at least 2029.”

The announcement came on the eve of his home race weekend, which will also mark his 300th start in Formula 1, with Perez having impressed Cadillac’s bosses since making his return to Formula 1.

As for Valtteri Bottas, a decision over his seat is understood to not have been taken just yet.

Read more: Sergio Perez signs new Cadillac F1 contract as Bottas uncertainty remains

Red Bull addresses PU supply rumours

Paddock rumours linked Red Bull Powertrains with a potential future PU supply deal with Aston Martin, and both Laurent Mekies and Mike Krack have denied this is the case.

Mekies, in particular, has made it clear that RBPT is not yet ready to supply engine customers outside of Racing Bulls, but that stance is “not set in stone” for the coming seasons.

Read more: Laurent Mekies addresses Aston Martin speculation over a potential Red Bull engine deal

Steiner shares Lewis Hamilton theory after United States GP

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner agrees with Lewis Hamilton that rival teams are able to find extra pace in qualifying, where Ferrari has struggled in that area.

Ferrari has had a run this season of putting in strong early performances in free practice, where that has not always been able to be backed up in the rest of the weekend.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton’s theory gains support after United States GP

Audi signs former Mercedes engine chief

Audi has announced that Thomas Fuhr, predecessor to Andy Cowell within Mercedes’ engine division, has joined the team as its Formula Racing CEO.

This puts Fuhr at the top of Audi’s own powertrains organisation within Formula 1, established when the brand announced it would be joining Formula 1 back in 2022.

Read more: Audi lands major signing in ex-Mercedes F1 engine chief

George Russell among Mexico FP1 absentees

The Mexico City Grand Prix is being seen over the weekend as a chance to see other drivers behind the wheel, and George Russell will be one of those to hand his car over to a rookie for an hour.

Six teams have confirmed they will be fielding a rookie so far, with the teams needing to run at least four rookiw FP1 sessions per season.

Read more: George Russell to miss Mexican Grand Prix FP1 as Vesti steps in