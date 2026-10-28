The identity of one of Cadillac’s drivers for F1 2027 has been confirmed, with a new long-term deal signed to take Sergio Perez through until the end of 2029.

The Mexican driver has put pen to paper on a contract extension that will see him race for the American squad for at least three more years.

Sergio Perez commits to Cadillac until 2029 as teammate decision looms

Cadillac has made the most of the arrival of Sergio Perez’s home race in Mexico City to confirm that the veteran racer will remain racing for the squad until the end of F1 2029, finalising one of its seats for next season as question marks remain over the second.

Perez returned after a year on the sidelines in F1 2024 after an early departure from his previous contract with Red Bull, and has proven to have lost none of his mettle despite the car’s relative lack of competitiveness.

The six-time Grand Prix winner had always been likely to continue with Cadillac in 2027, but has committed to the project for a number of years in what is the latest long-term driver deal to be concluded this season.

It’s a very different scenario from what Perez had recently hinted at in conversations with Mexican media, in which he had insinuated that the end of his career could be closer than anticipated.

“This is a project that requires more time than I initially imagined,” he said. “Giving an exact number [of years left] is difficult, but it won’t be very long.

“I’m aware that we’re much closer to the end than the beginning, but that’s precisely why I want to fully enjoy these Grands Prix. What’s really holding me back is my children. I’d love to stay as long as Fernando, for example, but my children are at the age where I want to be more present.”

Sergio Perez contract reflects Cadillac’s long-term F1 ambitions

With Perez leading the Cadillac squad for at least another three years, it’s a firm declaration of intent from both sides, with the 36-year-old seeing a positive trend in the American team’s progress in the sport, while the team itself has welcomed his willingness to push them hard to unlock more potential.

While the financial aspects of his contract have not been made clear, it’s understood that Perez’s new deal will see him take a significant boost over the three years, whilst also giving him the contractual freedom to call time on his career at any point should he feel his time has come.

The confirmation from Cadillac comes as Perez is set to celebrate his 300th Grand Prix start in F1, coinciding with his home race, with the team highlighting his technical feedback and racecraft being at such a level that it has helped accelerate chassis development, as well as “refining trackside operations and establishing the foundation for continued progress across the team’s operational hubs in Silverstone, Indianapolis and Charlotte”.

“Joining Cadillac from day one was a project I truly believed in, and extending my commitment feels like a natural continuation of this chapter,” Perez said.

“Building a Formula 1 team from the ground up takes time, relentless work, and patience, but the progress we are making together is incredibly rewarding. There is still a lot of work ahead of us, and I am fully committed for the next three years.

“I want to thank Dan [Towriss], Mark [Reuss], and everyone at TWG Motorsports and General Motors for the opportunity to build on what we have started together.

“To every member of this special team, at the track, in the US, the UK, and our fans, thank you for your support and trust. I won’t let you down. Let’s keep pushing!”

Cadillac’s second F1 2027 seat: Valtteri Bottas faces competition

With Perez celebrating his new contract extension at home, he is also set loose in front of his enthusiastic home fans on the Paseo de la Reforma for a showrun, while CEO Dan Towriss welcomed his long-term commitment to the project.

“On the eve of a special weekend in Mexico City, we’re thrilled to announce that Checo will remain an integral part of Cadillac for years to come,” Towriss said.

“Building a competitive team in F1 is a long-term journey, and securing Checo’s talent and leadership gives us the continuity and commitment we need to build on the strong foundation established in our first year. Together, we are focused on the next phase of our journey, pushing the team forward and making progress up the grid.”

With Perez confirmed, the next question mark is over the identity of his teammate, with Valtteri Bottas’ position understood to be less certain than it was earlier in the season.

At present, sources have indicated that the preference within the team is to continue with Bottas’ dependability, with continuity and stability important factors for a team still struggling to get off the back of the grid.

However, sources have confirmed to PlanetF1.com that the Finn is facing some competition for the seat, particularly from Colton Herta.

Colton Herta emerges as contender for Cadillac’s second seat

While Herta has not impressed in Formula 2 this year, it’s understood that General Motors is eager to promote the American into the seat, off the back of his successful IndyCar career with Andretti Global.

With 39 points accumulated for his FIA Super Licence, the mandatory licence needed to be eligible to race in Formula 1, Herta is set to achieve the 40-point threshold by way of his FP1 appearance in Bottas’ car this weekend in Mexico.

Assuming he achieves the necessary 100 kilometres of track time, and the awarding of the accompanying SL point, there is no further logistical obstacle standing in Herta’s way, should Cadillac opt for a change.

Speaking in Austin, team boss Marcin Budkowski revealed Cadillac has been approached by most drivers on the market, or has had conversations with “pretty much all of them”, although stopped short of confirming any names.

Esteban Ocon is understood to be one of those names, having recently lost his seat with Haas, but sources have suggested that the French driver does not feature in the team’s plans for its racing line-up in 2027.

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