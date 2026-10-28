Audi has appointed a former senior Mercedes power unit boss to lead its engine department, in a move it says strengthens its organisational structure.

The German manufacturer has appointed Andy Cowell’s Mercedes predecessor, Thomas Fuhr, to take over as CEO of its power unit department.

Thomas Fuhr joins Audi as CEO of its Formula 1 powertrain operation

Audi has appointed Thomas Fuhr as chief executive officer of Audi Formula Racing GmbH, the German manufacturer’s powertrain operation for its Formula 1 programme, taking over the role vacated by Adam Baker in May 2025.

Fuhr will assume the role on November 1, 2026, strengthening the organisation’s leadership structure as Audi continues to develop its F1 power unit.

Based in Neuburg, Germany, Audi Formula Racing is responsible for developing and manufacturing the complete drivetrain for Audi’s F1 entry, including its hybrid drive system and gearbox.

Fuhr’s appointment is intended to strengthen the organisation and its operational leadership while allowing the technical department to concentrate fully on powertrain development.

The move will see Stefan Dreyer, Audi Formula Racing’s chief technology officer, focus on leading the technical development of the Audi F1 power unit. Christian Foyer will continue in his role as chief operating officer, overseeing operations at the Neuburg facility.

Fuhr brings more than three decades of international engineering and executive experience to the position, including a previous spell at the heart of Formula 1 powertrain development.

Former Mercedes-AMG powertrain chief returns to Formula 1

Fuhr served as managing director of Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains [HPP] from 2009 to 2012, giving him direct experience of the unique demands associated with developing high-performance power units for Formula 1.

His time in charge at HPP overlapped with Andy Cowell, who was engineering director under his leadership. Fuhr’s departure from the role resulted in Cowell’s promotion to lead Mercedes HPP’s hybrid programme, which culminated in multiple championship victories with the factory F1 team.

Following Fuhr’s time at Mercedes, he left the F1 environment entirely as he held senior executive positions at Grohe, a plumbing fixtures manufacturer, and Lixil, a water and housing products manufacturer.

Most recently, he served as chief technology officer of Georg Fischer Building Flow Solutions.

Audi will look to draw on that combination of motorsport experience and broader industrial leadership as it continues to develop the structures needed to support its ambitions in Formula 1.

Jurgen Rittersberger, chief financial officer of Audi AG and chairman of the shareholders’ meeting of Audi Formula Racing GmbH, said the appointment reflected the importance of organisational development to the manufacturer’s long-term commitment to the championship.

“Audi’s Formula 1 project is a long-term strategic commitment and the continued development of our organisation and leadership is fundamental to our ambitions,” Rittersberger said.

He added that Fuhr’s appointment would further strengthen the existing management structure at Audi Formula Racing, expressing confidence that the incoming CEO would make an important contribution to the programme’s continued development.

What is the leadership structure now in place at Audi’s engine department?

Stefan Dreyer, CTO: Leads technical development of the Audi F1 power unit.

Christian Foyer, COO: Oversees operational processes and day-to-day operations at Neuburg.

Thomas Fuhr, CEO: From November 1, 2026, will lead the wider organisation.

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Technical development remains central to Audi’s strategy

The appointment is designed to establish a clearer division between the leadership of the overall powertrain organisation and responsibility for its technical development.

Dreyer will be able to concentrate fully on the engineering programme, while Fuhr will focus on further developing the organisation and helping establish the conditions required to compete at the highest level.

Mattia Binotto, CEO and team principal of the Audi Revolut F1 Team, highlighted the progress already made by the Neuburg operation in developing Audi’s first Formula 1 power unit.

“We have built strong foundations in Neuburg, developing Audi’s first Formula 1 power unit from the ground up,” Binotto said.

He described Fuhr’s understanding of both the technical challenges and the requirements of building high-performing teams as important assets for the project.

Binotto added that he expected Fuhr to play a key role in developing the team and its organisation, with the objective of making Audi a leading manufacturer in Formula 1.

Fuhr said he was looking forward to contributing to that process and building on the work already completed by the Neuburg team.

“I am proud to join Audi’s Formula 1 project. The chance to help shape Audi’s future in the sport is what makes this opportunity so exciting,” he said.

His priority, he exmphasised, would be to build on that achievement by bringing together expertise across the organisation and creating the conditions necessary to compete at the highest level.

With Fuhr taking responsibility for the organisation’s executive leadership, Dreyer concentrating on powertrain development and Foyer continuing to oversee site operations, Audi has created a three-pronged management structure for its engine programme.

Neuburg forms the foundation of Audi’s powertrain programme

Audi Formula Racing GmbH was established in 2022 specifically for the manufacturer’s Formula 1 project. Its base in Neuburg places the powertrain operation close to Audi’s headquarters in Ingolstadt.

The Neuburg site opened in 2014 and has a history of supporting Audi’s motorsport activities, including programmes in DTM, the Le Mans endurance races, the Dakar Rally, and Formula E.

For the Formula 1 project, Audi modernised and expanded the existing Audi Sport infrastructure. The facilities include a new building with approximately 3,000 square metres of floor space, housing specialised workshops and laboratories while expanding the site’s testing capabilities.

Audi Formula Racing operates more than 20 engine and component test benches at Neuburg. According to Audi, the facility is the only operational site of an F1 project in Germany.

The site has also received the FIA’s three-star environmental certification, the highest level under the governing body’s environmental accreditation framework.

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