The Audi F1 team has announced that it plans to build a new factory close to the existing site in Hinwil, Switzerland.

Audi completed its rebrand of the previous Sauber team ahead of the F1 2026 season, one year after the German manufacturer finalised its 100 per cent acquisition of the team.

Audi F1 team to build new factory close to existing Hinwil site

The Four Rings brand has enjoyed a respectable first season in Formula 1 and currently sits eighth in the constructors’ standings.

Ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix – held at the former Malaysian Grand Prix venue in Sepang – Audi has unveiled plans for a new campus “less than one kilometre” from its existing factory.

The current factory will redeveloped as team’s manufacturing centre and wind tunnel operation.

An artist’s impression of the proposed new Audi F1 campus in Hinwil

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com on Thursday, Audi said: “ Audi Revolut F1 Team today shared outline plans for a new Formula One Campus in Hinwil, Switzerland, marking a major milestone in the Team’s long-term development.

“Situated less than one kilometre from Audi Motorsport AG’s current base, elements of the new Campus on Zurichstrasse became operational in summer 2026, with the full development scheduled for completion in 2030.

“Throughout the development, the existing site on Wildbachstrasse will remain fully operational and will subsequently be redeveloped as the Team’s manufacturing centre and windtunnel operation.

“Formula 1 power units will continue to be developed and manufactured in Neuburg, Germany, while the Team will retain its technical centre in Bicester, United Kingdom.

“The campus project represents an investment in people, performance and the future of the team; bringing together the capabilities required to compete for Championships while creating lasting value for the entire organisation.”

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Mattia Binotto, the chief executive and team principal of the Audi F1 outfit, said: “The Campus will play an important role in helping us attract and retain world-class talent while providing the foundations required to achieve our long-term ambitions.”

“Building a successful Formula 1 team is ultimately about people.

“The best engineers, designers, mechanics and specialists want to work in an environment that allows them to collaborate, innovate and perform at their highest level. The Campus will help us create exactly that environment.”

“What makes this project particularly special is that it allows us to shape the future of Audi Revolut F1 Team from the ground up.

“Opportunities like this are rare in modern Formula 1. We are not simply moving into an existing facility; we are creating a home designed around our people, our culture and our ambitions. This Campus is an important part of that journey.

“We are proud that the next chapter of Audi Revolut F1 Team will be written in Hinwil and I would like to place on record my thanks to the Municipality of Hinwil itself.”

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