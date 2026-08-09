Carlos Sainz to Audi is an “obvious” link to make in the latest F1 ‘silly season’, so says Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto.

However, Binotto stressed that he is happy with the current pairing of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. Amid a setback in Sainz’s Williams project timeline, the Spaniard had asked his management to keep him out of the driver market loop until the summer break, which is now upon us.

Carlos Sainz to Audi F1 rumour creates ‘credibility’

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Sainz joined Williams in 2025 after his Ferrari departure, one forced by the arrival of Lewis Hamilton. Initial results were better than expected, as Sainz twice made the podium in the Williams FW47.

Such results came despite Williams placing near exclusive focus on the new F1 2026 regulations.

Alas, Williams has made an underwhelming start to Formula 1’s new era. The team sits ninth in the Constructors’ standings, one position and point behind Audi. Sainz has not scored since Montreal.

PlanetF1.com revealed at the Barcelona Grand Prix that Sainz has identified the Audi F1 team as a potential destination for the F1 2027 season.

Sainz had asked his management to keep him out of driver market matters until the summer break, when he will make a decision on his F1 future.

Working in Williams’ favour is that Sainz has consistently expressed a strong desire and commitment to making this project work, even if he has not shied away from publicly lamenting Williams’ current predicament.

Binotto was quizzed on the Sainz to Audi rumours by Racingnews365. The duo previously worked together at Ferrari.

In addition to Sainz, George Russell was also placed on the Audi radar by Guenther Steiner, the former Haas team boss.

“Carlos is certainly a person whom I know very well, and it’s somehow easy and obvious to link him to Audi, but I can only say that I’m very happy with the line-up we have,” Binotto declared.

“Often, when discussing Gabriel and Nico, what I hear is that it is a good mix between experience and, on the other side, the young driver.

“Instead, I would judge them differently. They are two very fast drivers, and I am happy because they are fast drivers, both of them, so we’ve got a good line-up.”

Binotto takes rumours such as the Sainz ones as a positive reflection on Audi. The German brand hit the F1 grid in 2026, via a takeover of Sauber.

“The fact that other drivers are linked to our team, I can only be very happy with because it is showing the credibility of our project is improving,” Binotto continued.

“It is showing that the perception from the outside that one day we can become competitive is no longer a rumour, but it is a fact.”

More on Carlos Sainz from PlanetF1.com

Watch: Will Carlos Sainz stick or twist in F1 2027 season?

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Audi has its sights set on challenging for F1 title glory down the line. Binotto gave an updated timeline for that goal when speaking with PlanetF1.com.

“We’ve set an objective of 2030, so our objective is to aim for a championship fight in 2030,” he declared as part of a wide-ranging interview.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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Continue reading: Mattia Binotto launches Audi 2030 title plan after project ‘relief’