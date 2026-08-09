Max Verstappen is “always the first” into the track to start work. Lewis Hamilton shows up when the photographers are there to picture his “ridiculous clothing.”

That was the rather blunt claim made by Otmar Szafnauer, the former Aston Martin and Alpine team boss. Szafnauer did at least admit that Hamilton can “pull it off.”

Otmar Szafnauer pulling no punches on Lewis Hamilton fashion

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Over recent years, Hamilton has increasingly combined his Formula 1 career with various other business ventures and interests.

His steps taken into the fashion world are well established by this stage. Hamilton has collaborated with fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Dior, serving as an ambassador for the latter.

Hamilton can often be seen arriving at a race weekend decked out in a fresh outfit from the fashion world.

This, triggered a to-the-point comparison of Hamilton and Verstappen, courtesy of Szafnauer.

Hamilton is Formula 1’s most successful driver of all-time. Verstappen is widely considered the best driver on the grid today.

Speaking on the High Performance Racing podcast, Szafnauer asked: “Who is first in, these days, at the track. First into the track, ready to start work, of the drivers?”

Presenter Jake Humphrey replied: “The best. The Lewis Hamiltons. The Max Verstappens.”

“Max Verstappen. Always the first in,” Szafnauer responded, before adding: “Lewis comes in when all the photographers are there, so he can wear the ridiculous clothing and take pictures.”

After Humphrey said that he loves Hamilton’s style, Szafnauer queried: “Really? What is it?”

As Humphrey called it an “out there” fashion style, Szafnauer challenged: “Out there? And that’s not ridiculous?”

Humphrey continued to defend Hamilton, applauding the F1 icon for expressing himself.

“I see a lot of people talk about what Lewis wears, but I sort of think if you’ve reached the point in your life where you’re happy to really express yourself with what you’re wearing, go for it,” he said. “You know about psychological safety.”

Szafnauer did accept that Hamilton “can pull it off” with his fashion exploits, and quipped that “the fashion helped with Kim Kardashian.”

Hamilton’s return to form in F1 2026 has coincided with the commencement of his relationship with Kim Kardashian, the American media personality.

More on Lewis Hamilton from PlanetF1.com

Lewis Hamilton offers personal verdict on much-improved F1 2026

Hamilton told Verstappen pass was nothing personal, ‘just Max’

Hamilton bounced back from an underwhelming first season with Ferrari to claim his first win with the team at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix.

With a further four podiums scored, Hamilton went into the summer break second in the Drivers’ standings, 50 points behind Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.

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