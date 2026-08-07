Charles Leclerc used to think Max Verstappen was a “bad person” and said that the feeling was very much mutual.

But, now the situation has changed. Leclerc confirmed that he would not shy away from partnering Verstappen at Ferrari, as speculation continues to swirl over the Dutchman’s Red Bull future. Leclerc was keen to stress that he has a teammate who we should “enjoy” at Ferrari right now in the form of Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc at Ferrari would be ‘great story’

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Former karting rivals, Verstappen made his Formula 1 debut in 2015 as a 17-year-old with Red Bull’s junior F1 team, then known as Toro Rosso. Leclerc arrived on the scene in 2018 with Sauber, stepping up to Ferrari in 2019.

Since then we have seen Verstappen and Leclerc go toe-to-toe on the F1 track in pursuit of victory. The dynamic between the pair has evolved over time.

“Our relationship has matured over the years; I was convinced he was a bad person and he thought the same of me,” Leclerc said of Verstappen in a Sky Italy interview.

“But now our relationship has changed.”

Verstappen has become a four-time world champion with Red Bull. Leclerc is a nine-time grand prix winner, continuing the quest to restore title-winning ways at Ferrari.

Verstappen’s future at Red Bull has been a major talking point over the last two summers. Mercedes and McLaren are the teams to have been linked with the Dutchman’s services.

Multiple sources told PlanetF1.com that Verstappen was in talks with McLaren, although it seems he is now expected to remain with Red Bull, his “second family.”

However, Verstappen has yet to officially confirm his F1 2027 plans.

Should Verstappen ever want to join Ferrari down the line, then Leclerc would not back away from the challenge.

“He’s an exceptional driver who’s won four world championships, but fortunately I’ve had the opportunity to have some brilliant teammates: Hamilton, [Sebastian] Vettel, [Carlos] Sainz,” said Leclerc. “So it wouldn’t worry me if it were to happen one day.

“It would also be a great story because we started out together in 2010 and raced through all the karting categories together.

“Having him at Ferrari? Let’s just enjoy Lewis for now.”

For many racing drivers, it is the ultimate dream to be able to call yourself a Ferrari Formula 1 driver.

Yet, Verstappen has already made it clear that Ferrari would need to provide a winning package if he were to consider joining the team one day.

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“I think Ferrari is a massive brand,” Verstappen acknowledged, as per Motorsport.com.

“All the drivers, they see and they picture themselves there: ‘I would like to drive for Ferrari.’

“But I think that’s also where the mistake comes, just to drive for Ferrari.

“If I would ever want to go there, I don’t go there just to drive for Ferrari, I go there because I see the opportunity to win.

“And if you win with Ferrari, that’s even better.

“And that’s I think where you shouldn’t let yourself get guided just because of the emotions and passion of a brand.

“You need to go there because you feel that is the right place to go.”

Verstappen’s current Red Bull contract runs until the end of F1 2028.

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