SEPANG – Red Bull driver and four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has confirmed that he will compete in the final round of the GT World Challenge Europe at Portimao later this month.

And he has denied that Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso will link up with his Team Verstappen outfit in Portugal.

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Verstappen’s burgeoning endurance career took another step earlier this year when he competed in the Nurburgring 24 Hours for the first time.

The Dutchman’s crew was leading the race when their Mercedes-AMG GT3 developed a technical problem with four hours left on the clock.

Verstappen has not participated in any endurance races since the Nurburgring 24 Hours, with his full focus on his F1 activities with Red Bull.

However, a calendar clash will see the GT World Challenge Europe season finale take place on the same weekend (October 16-18) as the World Endurance Championship round in Barcelona.

With regular drivers Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella competing in the WEC for Alpine and Genesis respectively, neither man will be present in Spain later this month.

Appearing in Thursday’s press conference in Sepang ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen effectively confirmed that he will race at Portimao.

And he brushed off suggestions that Alonso could team up with Verstappen Racing in Portugal after the Aston Martin driver hinted at some surprises to come over the next few weeks.

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Asked if Alonso is set to race with Team Verstappen in Portugal, Verstappen told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “No, no. He’s not driving with me.

“So I don’t know. I don’t know what he means by that. But no, from my side, it’s all clear. We know what we want to do.

“Of course, I would have loved to see my normal drivers compete, but the calendar has changed at times and that’s OK.

“I love Portimao, I love being in Portugal, so we’ll try and have a good weekend.”

It is expected that Verstappen will again tackle a number of non-F1 events in 2027, with a return to the Nürburgring 24 Hours expected alongside a likely appearance at the Spa 24.

PlanetF1.com understands that Verstappen is not set to compete at the Bathurst 12 Hour race in February 2027 despite claims in the local media to the contrary.

Kimi Antonelli, the Mercedes driver and F1 2026 world championship leader, will also not appear at the endurance event.

It was suggested the Italian would join his father at the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3, however sources have confirmed to PlanetF1.com that the youngster is not available for the event.

The WEC season will conclude with rounds in Barcelona and Monza following the cancellations of its Qatar and Bahrain races.

Formula 1 is yet to make a decision on where the F1 2026 campaign will conclude amid doubts over its own Qatar and Abu Dhabi rounds, which are due to hold the final two grands prix of the season in late November and early December.

A final decision is expected later this month.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Mat Coch

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