Mattia Binotto has said driver interest from the likes of Carlos Sainz underlines the credibility and attractiveness of the Audi project.

Audi’s takeover of the former Sauber team was completed last winter, with the German manufacturer formally entering F1 for the first time this season.

Mattia Binotto explains why Carlos Sainz interest validates Audi’s Formula 1 project

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Audi’s arrival as a full-blown manufacturer team has seen the squad take a measured approach to its first year, with the focus being on a stable introductory period to establish strong working practices and a fundamental understanding of the unique demands of Formula 1.

To that end, it’s been something of a slow start in terms of headline results, with Gabriel Bortoleto’s points finish in Australia initially a false dawn as the team went seven races without scoring a point – this being more down to flawed execution in operations, rather than a fundamental lack of speed.

An engine update, aimed at improving driveability, was introduced in Spain, and the learning curve has seen Audi slot in alongside Racing Bulls at the top of the midfield, but with the Faenza-based squad still a step ahead in operations.

It’s led Audi to an unrepresentative eighth place in the Constructors’ Championship at the summer break, but the signs of progress are strong: points in the most recent three Grands Prix suggest the Hinwil-based team is starting to unlock its potential.

Certainly, the quietly competent start for Audi, and the suggested potential of the project, has resulted in some driver market chatter, mainly centring on Carlos Sainz as the Williams driver weighs up his future.

With Sainz Snr. having established links and great success with Audi, it’s believed that the elder Sainz strongly encouraged his son to join the team when he had options on the table in late 2024, including Audi and Alpine, before eventually plumping for James Vowles’ Williams squad.

Indeed, Sainz Jnr. is quoted as having told Switzerland’s Blick newspaper that his father was “disappointed” he didn’t sign for Audi ahead of the 2025 season.

Throughout ’26, it’s understood that discussions have been held between Audi and Sainz’s camp, in a bid to understand whether it’s too late to make a switch into Nico Hulkenberg’s seat, with the suggestion being that a swap deal could be arranged, with Audi perhaps paying Hulkenberg a significant fee to accept vacating his cockpit.

But these discussions are understood to have ultimately led nowhere, and multiple sources now firmly refute the possibility that the Audi driver line-up could change for 2027, with Mattia Binotto’s squad remaining resolute with Hulkenberg and Bortoleto.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com in an exclusive interview, Binotto acknowledged the Sainz rumours when asked about his team’s attractiveness to drivers on the market, and said such interest shows the competency with which Audi has started life in F1 after taking over the Sauber squad.

“I think, in the end, it is bringing credibility to our project,” he said.

“If people are interested in our team, I think it means people perceive at least that the team is doing seriously whatever we are doing at the moment, and they perceive that our project has a clear ambition and is going in the right direction.

“So, if you would have been lost, maybe not make the right decisions, no one would be interested.

“Instead, the fact that at least you can read of interest in the team – and that’s not only drivers, it’s partners, whatever – that means the team is doing well, and that is flattering for us.”

But, with both Hulkenberg and Bortoleto now on the points table and starting to deliver upon the car’s potential as the team has addressed operational issues such as poor starts and reliability, Binotto praised both drivers for the impact they’re making.

“Having said that, we’ve got two strong drivers,” he continued.

“Often, the definition of our lineup has been one rookie and one experienced driver. I would instead define them myself as having two fast drivers, and I think it’s great. Both of them are very fast.

“Nico, I think there is no need to say he has always been very fast and consistent through his career, and is very solid when it comes to racing on Sunday race time.

“Gabi has got the potential. I think he is improving himself, and certainly for him, again, time is a factor, which is important for gaining experience.

“Now it’s his second season, and you can already see that whenever it’s FP1, let me say, he is very soon at the limit, or very soon close to the limit of the car while, before, it was a longer process to come towards the optimum of driving on the track.

“So now, it’s learning, it’s improving, he is having more and more experience, and I’ve no doubt he’s got the talent, and that will play in his advantage in the future.”

More on Audi in F1 2026

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Audi half-season review: Should midfield rivals start to fear the German giant?

With stability on the driver front, one hurdle the team did have to overcome this year was the sudden departure of former team boss Jonathan Wheatley.

Having taken over the role in 2025 to oversee Sauber’s transition into Audi, Wheatley’s personal life circumstances – combined with suggestions that he and Binotto had an uneasy working relationship – saw him leave his role earlier this year.

While not taking on Wheatley’s exact job title, his de facto replacement in management has been Audi sportscar legend Allan McNish as racing director, whose long and successful career in endurance saw him become a multiple Le Mans 24 Hours winner and go on to lead Audi’s Formula E efforts.

The burgeoning partnership between McNish and Binotto has quickly yielded fruit, with McNish’s driving experience making him an ideal go-between in a management role.

“It’s going very well. Allan has got a lot of experience, a lot of even an Audi background,” Binotto said.

“He has been a driver, so he knows the two drivers’ language perfectly. He’s fitting perfectly in the role. He has a lot of energy. I have to say, especially, comparing myself… ‘Wow, where is that energy from?’

“So I think things are going really well, and the fact that he has plugged in so easily has been great for the team because we have not felt any disruption or felt any disruption from the previous situation.”

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