Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has revealed a special helmet design for the final Dutch Grand Prix next weekend.

The Dutch Grand Prix will not feature on the F1 2027 calendar after officials in Zandvoort elected not to chase a contract renewal.

Max Verstappen reveals special Dutch Grand Prix helmet design

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The event returned to the calendar after a 36-year absence in 2021, with Verstappen – the only Dutch driver on the current grid – winning the event on three occasions.

Ahead of his final home race, Verstappen has revealed a Delftware-inspired one-off helmet design (below).

In the accompanying caption, Verstappen wrote: “For my last home race. Dankjewel [thank you] Zandvoort.”

The official account of the Red Bull Racing team posted in response: “Special helmet for a special race. Ready for one last charge around Zandvoort.”

Verstappen has never finished off the podium at Zandvoort since the race returned to the calendar five years ago.

He claimed a key victory at the Dutch Grand Prix en route to his maiden world championship in 2021 before dominating the event in 2022.

Verstappen went on to win a rain-affected thriller at Zandvoort in 2023, the year he claimed a third consecutive title with a record 19 race victories.

The 28-year-old was forced to settle for second place in 2024 and 2025, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri winning respectively.

Verstappen remains without a win at the halfway stage of F1 2026 following a challenging start to the campaign.

The four-time world champion has been limited to just four podium finishes so far this season, with Verstappen equalling his best result of second place at the last race in Hungary.

He sits sixth in the drivers’ championship ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, trailing Mercedes driver and championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 110 points.

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Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen vowed that he will continue to drive at Zandvoort despite the Dutch Grand Prix losing its place on the F1 calendar.

He said: “Of course, we’ve known this now for a while.

“It’s my home grand prix, so for sure I’m going to enjoy it a lot. I hope, driving-wise! Hopefully a bit more than I did this weekend, at least. But it’s going to be great to see the fans.

“OK, we won’t have a Formula 1 Grand Prix there, but there are a lot of other series that still race there, and if you want to have a track day, the track is not going to disappear.

“So, for me, I’ll still have my fun driving around there, just not in Formula 1, but that’s OK.

“I just want to enjoy it with the fans. It’s incredibly impressive what they have done to bring it back, and I think, at the time when they hosted the first one, it was a great example for a lot of other grands prix as well of how to host and entertain.

“So it’s a shame, but on the other hand, the track’s still there and I’m sure I will do more laps around there, so it is what it is.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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