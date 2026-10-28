The Final Sector, our F1 podcast, has delved into where the title fight got away from George Russell, as Kimi Antonelli looks on course for a maiden title.

Alongside that, our team discusses all the newest goings-on in the driver market, and just how the end of the season might look amid travel disruption in the Middle East.

F1 podcast: The Final Sector explores Russell’s downturn, driver market and much more

Our editor, Mat Coch, is joined by our paddock journalist, Thomas Maher, as the two discuss the impending end of the title race and just where it may have gone wrong for George Russell.

On top of that, the team looks at the unfilled seats on the driver market and the unusual problem facing Racing Bulls, particularly around the place of Liam Lawson at the team.

While FOM and the FIA have been saying the season is due to finish as planned in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, there has yet to be an official confirmation of how the rest of the season will look, as teams, fans and media seek to finalise their travel plans.

Watch below to enjoy this week’s episode of The Final Sector, and don’t forget to like, subscribe to our YouTube channel and join us in the debate around all the biggest topics in Formula 1.

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