As the final non-race weekend of the winter comes to a close, let us recap the latest major F1 news headlines.

March 1 represents the homologation deadline for the new engines. David Coulthard, meanwhile, blamed the FIA for the engine compression ratio saga which dominated much of the off and pre-season. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

F1 2026 PU homologation deadline explained

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Sunday’s March 1 deadline locks in the foundations of the F1 2026 power units, but what exactly are manufacturers signing off?

PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher explains, with Ferrari, Mercedes’ High-Performance Powertrains, Audi, Red Bull Powertrains [RBPT], and Honda all submitting their documentation.

Read more – F1 2026 power unit homologation deadline explained as March 1 arrives

Coulthard points finger at FIA for PU loophole

One of F1 2026’s early major talking points revolved around the power units, and talk of a loophole which had been exploited regarding the engine compression ratio.

Reports pointed the finger at Mercedes and Red Bull.

After the FIA moved to close that loophole, David Coulthard said the governing body was to blame for its existence.

Read more – David Coulthard says FIA wording error sparked F1 compression ratio saga

Bernie Ecclestone feels sorry for Lawrence Stroll

We are less than a week away from the start of F1 2026 in Melbourne. The time before then is precious for Honda and Aston Martin.

This new partnership has encountered a very challenging start. Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone feels sorry for Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll.

Read more – Bernie Ecclestone sympathises with Lawrence Stroll over Aston Martin title quest

Martin Brundle backs Lewis Hamilton

The situation is looking much brighter at Ferrari after an impressive run through testing. Lewis Hamilton is training harder than ever as he looks to compete for a record eighth World Championship.

Martin Brundle warns that a happy Lewis is a fast Lewis, and is backing Formula 1’s most successful driver for a better season.

Read more – Martin Brundle backs happier Lewis Hamilton for stronger Ferrari season in 2026

McLaren just off leading trio?

This is the case, so says former Ferrari race engineer Rob Smedley.

A “clear group” emerged off the front during pre-season, according to Smedley, one which McLaren finds itself behind, but not by much.

Read more – McLaren trailing ‘clear group’ at the front ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Helmut Marko told Nikola Tsolov ‘everything staying the same’ at Red Bull