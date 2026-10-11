Singapore GP LIVE: Antonelli pre-race Mercedes issue at Marina Bay

It’s time for one of the most gruelling races of the season, as we bring you live updates for the F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.

The grid is set, George Russell will look to work his way back up from the back of the grid, while Max Verstappen also goes in search of his first ever win around Singapore on what is his 250th race start in Formula 1.

F1 2026 Singapore GP LIVE: Race updates from Marina Bay

Start time: 20:00 local [13:00 UK]

Session duration: 62 laps or 120 minutes

Circuit: Marina Bay Circuit

The drivers have long spoken about the physical demands of the circuit and, while the track has had layout changes which have made the race faster overall, the Singapore Grand Prix remains a massive challenge over its 62 laps.

Follow it all on our live blog below, or you can keep up with live positions lap-by-lap with PlanetF1.com’s live timing.

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