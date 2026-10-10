Qualifying has taken place at the F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix, with the drivers now knowing their places on the grid.

George Russell went into the session knowing he would be starting at the back of the grid regardless of his outcome, while Max Verstappen went in on a high after Sprint pole and victory.

F1 Singapore grid: The full F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix starting order

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.373

2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.427

3. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:31.496

4. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:31.562

5. Lando Norris McLaren 1:31.712

6. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:31.860

7. Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:32.225

8. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:32.369

9. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:32.781

10. Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:32.784

11. Ollie Bearman Haas 1:32.908

12. Esteban Ocon Haas 1:33.323

13. Carlos Sainz Williams 1:33.526

14. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:33.658

15. Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:33.787

16. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:34.223

17. Alex Albon Williams 1:34.289

18. Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.946

19. Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:35.123

20. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:35.984

21. Isack Hadjar Red Bull No time set

22. George Russell Mercedes [40-place grid penalty]

More about the Singapore Grand Prix and the Sprint format

F1 Sprint explained: Rules, format, points and winners

F1 all-time sprint race winners list ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix

How did qualifying unfold in Singapore?

No matter how George Russell performed in the session, he knew he headed into the session with a 40-place grid penalty hanging over his head.

He still opted to compete as Mercedes sought to gather data, and after some early issues getting used to their braking points on the newly-dry track, the drivers set about qualifying in earnest.

Isack Hadjar saluted his Red Bull crew for getting his car working again in time for qualifying, but that would not last long as the Red Bull driver could not set a representative lap time – making it the first time he has not reached Q3 all season.

With both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton trading places at the top of the timesheets throughout Q1, Q2 and the first runs of Q3, it was all eyes on the great on-track rivals as the final runs of Q3 began.

Hamilton could not improve, however, and with Verstappen holding provisional pole, it was enough for him to keep hold of that grid slot on Sunday.

Having had a difficult session up to that point, Charles Leclerc was able to find time on his final flying run and make it onto the front row, dropping Hamilton down to the second row with Kimi Antonelli.

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