F1 starting grid: The full order ahead of the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix
Qualifying has taken place at the F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix, with the drivers now knowing their places on the grid.
George Russell went into the session knowing he would be starting at the back of the grid regardless of his outcome, while Max Verstappen went in on a high after Sprint pole and victory.
F1 Singapore grid: The full F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix starting order
1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.373
2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.427
3. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:31.496
4. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:31.562
5. Lando Norris McLaren 1:31.712
6. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:31.860
7. Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:32.225
8. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:32.369
9. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:32.781
10. Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:32.784
11. Ollie Bearman Haas 1:32.908
12. Esteban Ocon Haas 1:33.323
13. Carlos Sainz Williams 1:33.526
14. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:33.658
15. Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:33.787
16. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:34.223
17. Alex Albon Williams 1:34.289
18. Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.946
19. Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:35.123
20. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:35.984
21. Isack Hadjar Red Bull No time set
22. George Russell Mercedes [40-place grid penalty]
More about the Singapore Grand Prix and the Sprint format
F1 Sprint explained: Rules, format, points and winners
F1 all-time sprint race winners list ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix
How did qualifying unfold in Singapore?
No matter how George Russell performed in the session, he knew he headed into the session with a 40-place grid penalty hanging over his head.
He still opted to compete as Mercedes sought to gather data, and after some early issues getting used to their braking points on the newly-dry track, the drivers set about qualifying in earnest.
Isack Hadjar saluted his Red Bull crew for getting his car working again in time for qualifying, but that would not last long as the Red Bull driver could not set a representative lap time – making it the first time he has not reached Q3 all season.
With both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton trading places at the top of the timesheets throughout Q1, Q2 and the first runs of Q3, it was all eyes on the great on-track rivals as the final runs of Q3 began.
Hamilton could not improve, however, and with Verstappen holding provisional pole, it was enough for him to keep hold of that grid slot on Sunday.
Having had a difficult session up to that point, Charles Leclerc was able to find time on his final flying run and make it onto the front row, dropping Hamilton down to the second row with Kimi Antonelli.
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