FIA confirms decision after triple Singapore Grand Prix investigation

SINGAPORE – The FIA stewards have confirmed that Valtteri Bottas, Alex Albon and Arvid Lindblad will face no further action after separate incidents during the sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Bottas and Albon were involved in an incident with Audi driver Gabriel Bortoleto in Saturday’s mini race at the Marina Bay street circuit.

FIA stewards clear Valtteri Bottas, Alex Albon, Arvid Lindblad at Singapore GP

Albon locked up and slid into the rear of Bortoleto’s car, with Bottas also misjudging his braking point and slamming into the back of Albon’s car.

Bottas and Bortoleto went on to retire, with Albon also withdrawing later in the race.

Following an investigation, the FIA stewards have acknowledged that both Bottas and Albon would normally have received five-second penalties for causing collisions.

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With unserved five-second penalties not converted into grid penalties, however, both drivers have escaped without sanction.

The stewards’ verdict on Bottas read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 5 (Gabriel Bortoleto), the driver of Car 23 (Alexander Albon), the driver of Car 77 (Valtteri Bottas), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video and in-car video evidence.

“When preparing for the re-start at the end of a Safety Car period, Car 23 collided with the rear of Car 5, and Car 77 collided with the rear of Car 23.

“The driver of Car 77 said that he had no opportunity to avoid colliding with the rear of Car 23 after Car 23 checked-up after it collided with Car 5.

“In the Stewards’ assessment both collisions were a consequence of a concertina created by cars ahead travelling at inconsistent speeds in the preparation for the restart.

“As Cars 23 and 77 were towards the back of the pack of slow moving cars, the chain reaction effect on them was more pronounced.

“Nonetheless, the Stewards determined that like the collision between Cars 23 and 5, the collision between Cars 77 and 23 could have been avoided had the driver of Car 77 recognised the risk of a concertina ahead and left more space when following Car 23, particularly having regard to the damp conditions.

“Had Car 77 not retired from the Sprint as a consequence of the collision, the Stewards would have imposed a 5 second time penalty rather than the usual 10 second time penalty taking into account that, in part at least, a number of cars ahead in the queue had contributed by slowing at inconsistent rates.

“A 5 second time penalty would not have been converted into a grid penalty and therefore the Stewards determined not to apply a penalty in this case.”

A near-identical statement was issued for Albon.

Lindblad also found himself under investigation for driving in the wrong direction after a spin at Turn 5. The Racing Bulls driver also avoided a penalty.

The stewards’ verdict on Lindblad read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 41 (Arvid Lindblad), team representative and reviewed video and in-car video evidence.

“Car 41 spun after the exit of Turn 5 and was facing towards oncoming cars.

“Car 41 drove in the wrong direction for approximately 100 metres back to Turn 5 and used the run-off area to turn around.

“The Driver explained that he could not perform a flick turn from the position in which his car was stopped after the spin.

“Because he was facing the wrong way, he drove back a short distance against oncoming traffic but staying to the edge of the track and away from the racing line.

“After he was sure the last car had passed, the Driver of Car 41 attempted a flick turn but the car would not rotate.

“The Driver explained that, knowing that the last car had passed and it would present no danger for him to continue, he drove back to turn 5 where he knew there would be space to turn.

“Having regard to the difficult position the Driver of Car 41 found himself in, where his car was originally prone and then unable to turn, and given further that there was no oncoming traffic, the Stewards determined that what occurred was not in these circumstances unsafe and therefore took no further action.”

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