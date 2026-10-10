The FIA has launched an investigation following an incident between Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll and Cadillac’s Sergio Perez in the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race.

Stroll and Perez retired on the opening lap of Saturday’s mini race at the Marina Bay street circuit after a collision at Turn 16.

FIA launches investigation over Lance Stroll, Sergio Perez clash

Perez was alongside Stroll on the inside of the 90-degree right-hander when the pair made contact.

Stroll spun into the crash barrier on the outside of the corner, with Perez also retiring after limping back to the pits.

The pair were among nine retirements in a rain-affected sprint, with Mercedes driver George Russell and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri the major casualties.

The incident between Stroll and Perez is at the centre of a post-session investigation.

Perez and Stroll, along with team representatives of Cadillac and Aston Martin, are required to report to the stewards at 1900 local time in Singapore.

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Speaking before his trip to the stewards, Stroll said: “There was an incident with Perez. I haven’t seen it yet, I don’t know exactly what happened. I got hit.”

Perez added: “It was a big shame because it was a bit of an opportunity, although the race is pretty short.

“I hope we get these conditions later on in the weekend.

“I was on the inside into Turn 16 with Lance and I wasn’t expecting him to shut the door there. When he closed the door I tried to brake, but it was just too late.

“There was nothing I could have done.”

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