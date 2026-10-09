It was a highly eventful Friday at the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix as track action got underway. Let’s recap the best of the F1 news headlines.

The FIA features prominently in various talking points, with decisions made on Max Verstappen and George Russell, while a “human error” sparked Sprint Qualifying controversy. All of this and much, much more, so let’s get to it.

Max Verstappen escapes FIA penalty

The Red Bull driver overtook Lewis Hamilton under yellow flags during qualifying for the Singapore Sprint. But, the FIA stewards took no further action.

Having examined all the evidence and circumstances, the stewards were satisfied that Verstappen had reacted appropriately to the yellow flags.

The caution had been triggered after a trip into the barrier for Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s former Red Bull teammate.

Read more – FIA confirms Max Verstappen decision after Lewis Hamilton investigation

George Russell takes 40-place Singapore GP grid drop

Russell will need to make hay while the sun shines from the front row of the Singapore Sprint grid. Come Grand Prix Sunday, he is heading to the back.

PlanetF1.com reported on Tuesday that Russell would be starting at the back of the grid at Marina Bay. Indeed, the FIA has now confirmed an engine-related sanction which totals 40 positions for the Brit.

Following his agonising DNF last time out in Malaysia, Russell has taken a fifth internal combustion engine, a fifth turbocharger, a fifth exhaust set and a fourth MGU-K of the F1 2026 season.

Read more – FIA confirms 40-place George Russell grid penalty at Singapore Grand Prix

FIA issues statement after Singapore GP ‘human error’

Multiple F1 teams experienced a power disparity during qualifying for the Singapore GP Sprint.

Multiple sources have confirmed to PlanetF1.com that several cars were impacted by the issue that left them running at reduced power following a timing systems glitch and a message from race control.

The issue saw some cars complete their laps without the use of Overtake Mode, while others did have access to the additional power.

The FIA has since issued a statement on the “human error” behind this matter, which “had an impact on the performance of certain cars based on the timing of their run and their position around the lap.”

Read more – FIA issues statement after ‘human error’ sparks Singapore GP qualifying issue

Lewis Hamilton holds hands up as ‘my choice’ fails to deliver

Lewis Hamilton admitted that the SQ3 strategy which he pushed for at the Singapore Grand Prix did to pay off.

Hamilton said that “my choice” to take an alternate approach to the final Sprint Qualifying segment proved suboptimal.

The Ferraris did just one cooldown lap as part of the SQ3 masterplan.

Read more – ‘My choice’ – Lewis Hamilton holds hands up after Singapore GP setback

Liam Lawson Racing Bulls future update

While much of the F1 2027 grid is set, Racing Bulls is yet to confirm its F1 2027 line-up.

Lawson, Arvid Lindblad and Nikola Tsolov are all in the running for two seats, meaning one driver will miss out.

Acknowledging the magnitude of the decision, and Racing Bulls’ role in developing talent for Red Bull, team principal Alan Permane stated that a decision would be made in the coming weeks.

Read more – Liam Lawson future latest in new Racing Bulls update

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Read next – Telemetry highlights full impact of FIA error in Singapore GP sprint qualifying