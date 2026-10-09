An issue during the opening phase of Sprint Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix saw some teams running with reduced power.

Multiple sources have confirmed to PlanetF1.com that multiple cars were impacted by the issue that left them running at reduced power following a timing systems glitch and a message from race control.

F1 power issue emerges as Overtake Mode message sparks questions

A note on the timing screens during SQ1 advised that Overtake Mode was enabled.

According to FOM’s official timing system, Overtake Mode was enabled at 20:52:08 local time, with a subsequent message confirming Overtake Mode had been disabled 28 seconds later – but after the chequered flag.

Introduced for 2026 as part of sweeping new regulations, Overtake Mode enables drivers to deploy an additional 0.5mJ of energy over the course of a lap.

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That equates to a significant advantage, with multiple sources confirming that there was a power disparity affecting multiple cars.

During SQ1, timing screens experienced issues with the start of SQ2 delayed as the FIA investigated.

It subsequently issued an update advising: “Start of SQ2 will be delayed due to an issue with timing systems, some lap times had not been registered.

“That is now resolved and the current timings are considered correct. We are investigating whether we can proceed with the rest of the session.”

Confirmation of a restart time of 21:11 local time followed five minutes later.

However, with SQ1 concluded, six drivers had been eliminated, including Esteban Ocon, Arvid Lindblad, Lance Stroll, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, and Carlos Sainz.

PlanetF1.com has approached the FIA for comment.

This is a developing story. This article will be added to.

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