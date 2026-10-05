Monday’s fast-paced F1 news wrap includes analysis from the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia as the FIA confirms a partially suspended €30,000 fine for the Audi F1 team.

With Mercedes driver George Russell potentially facing two separate penalties before the end of the F1 2026 season, here’s today’s roundup…

Conclusions from the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed his first win of the F1 2026 season at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Verstappen returned to winning ways for the first time since last year’s season finale, securing a landmark first victory for a Red Bull Powertrains-Ford engine in the process.

Verstappen’s return to winning ways leads our conclusions from Sepang with the formation lap farce, Lewis Hamilton’s latest Ferrari comments, George Russell’s fading title hopes and F1’s welcome return to Malaysia all covered.

Read more: Bahrain GP conclusions: Verstappen reward, Hamilton breaks rank, formation lap farce

Lewis Hamilton tops Sepang driver ratings

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has been awarded a 10/10 score in PlanetF1.com’s driver ratings from Bahrain.

Hamilton started second at Sepang, but found himself bleeding time after Ferrari opted to start on dry tyres on a damp track.

A safety car came to the Scuderia’s rescue, with Hamilton’s recovery to the podium landing him a perfect score.

Read more: Bahrain GP 2026 Driver Ratings: Hamilton’s drive of the season

George Russell the main loser at Bahrain Grand Prix

George Russell has been named the main loser of the Bahrain Grand Prix following the Mercedes driver’s retirement in the closing laps.

Russell was running third behind the safety car when he pulled to a halt with an engine issue on the main straight.

He now trails Mercedes teammate and F1 2026 championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 84 points.

Read more: Winners and losers from the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

George Russell facing double engine penalty after Bahrain GP exit

George Russell could be forced to serve two separate engine penalties before the end of the F1 2026 season following his latest problem in Malaysia.

Russell and Mercedes had been hoping to delay his penalty until the team introduced an upgrade under the FIA’s ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) scheme.

Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord has admitted that the team may have to reassess the situation, with Russell now potentially facing two grid drops.

Read more: Russell faces ‘double whammy’ penalty after Mercedes ADUO plan potentially scuppered

Audi handed partially suspended €30,000 fine by FIA

The Audi F1 team has been fined €30,000 – €20,000 of which has been suspended – for an unsafe pit incident with Nico Hulkenberg’s car.

Hulkenberg was shown the green light to leave the pit box even though a mechanic was standing in front of his car having suffered a problem while making a front wing adjustment.

Audi confirmed that there was no contact between Hulkenberg’s car and the crew member, with the red light re-activated within 0.2 seconds.

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Read more: FIA confirms Audi punishment after Bahrain Grand Prix investigation