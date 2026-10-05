SEPANG – George Russell is facing a potential “double whammy” engine penalty after his retirement from the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, as it may have scuppered his plans to wait for Mercedes’ ADUO upgrade.

Although Mercedes’ overall package, comprising its chassis and power unit, has been the pace-setter this season, the power unit has been fallible.

George Russell faces two Mercedes power unit penalties after Sepang retirement

Both Russell and Antonelli have lost points because of power unit failures.

This meant Antonelli exceeded his allocation of power unit parts at the Italian Grand Prix, a deliberate decision by Mercedes to take pressure off the Italian’s shoulders at his home race. Antonelli raced from 19th on the grid to first at the chequered flag.

Russell has been bidding his time to take his penalty, with the Briton hoping to wait until Mercedes’ upgraded ADUO [Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities] was ready.

That would mean his W17 would be powered by an improved internal combustion engine.

“We’re waiting to take my penalty with the ADUO upgrade; otherwise, if I took it there [without it], I’d have to take it again, so it made zero sense for me,” he told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media.

However, an as-yet-undisclosed power unit issue at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia means Russell could still be hit with two power unit component penalties.

The Briton was the last driver to retire at the Sepang circuit, with Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord acknowledging that the team needs team to establish the exact cause.

“He came on the radio behind the Safety Car, said PU starting to sound funny,” Lord told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media.

“We saw sensors then misbehaving, and it was clear we had to pull the car over, and we’d had a failure of some sort.

“Still need to understand what it means for his pool because he’s not rich in low-mileage power units either so that may mean we need to alter what had been our previous plan.

“But we’ll understand that in more detail in the next hours.”

Under the 2026 regulations, F1 drivers are allowed only four internal combustion engine [ICE] components before penalties are accrued. and any engines that exceed that incur a 10-place grid penalty.

It means that should Russell need a new ICE before Mercedes upgraded ADUO 1 is ready, the Briton will be hit with two penalties in the remaining seven Grand Prix weekends.

“Potentially so, yeah,” Lord admitted.

“That’s what we need to understand.

“But yes, it may there may be a double whammy effect there, which for him after such a gut-wrenching blow today, and you know it was devastating to see him have to pull off as he did, yeah.

“There may be a sort of double whammy effect there that is just a yeah a real a really unfortunate consequence of that of issue.”

Kimi Antonelli v George Russell: Mercedes 2026 scores

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Russell’s latest DNF was a huge blow to his championship chances.

Having taken 15 points out of Antonelli’s lead with his victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, his deficit is up to 84 points, with a maximum of 183 points in play.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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