F1 all-time sprint race winners list ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix

Sam Hall
Add as a preferred source on Google
Merecedes send sparks flying in Singapore

Merecedes send sparks flying in Singapore

Sprint races were introduced to F1 in 21 but which driver and team has enjoyed the most success in the shorter format?

The 2026 F1 season sees six sprint weekends, with this number confirmed to be expanding to 10.

All-time F1 sprint race winners by driver

Max Verstappen took the first sprint race win at Silverstone in 2021, and became the dominant force in the shorter format, enjoying a run of eight wins from nine races from the 2023 Austrian sprint to the 2024 United States iteration.

But the Dutchman is without a sprint win in 2026, with Singapore representing his final opportunity to right this.

With 13 wins, Verstappen is comfortably the most successful driver in sprint races, leading the list of only eight drivers that have tasted victory.

Most F1 Sprint Race victories by driver
Position Driver Total Wins
1 Max Verstappen 13
2 George Russell 4
= Lando Norris 4
4 Oscar Piastri 3
5 Valtteri Bottas 2
6 Sergio Perez 1
= Kimi Antonelli 1
= Lewis Hamilton 1

All-time F1 sprint race winners by team

Verstappen’s successes have all come with Red Bull, and this naturally has given the Milton Keynes-based team a significant advantage in this ranking.

Sergio Perez added a further victory to Red Bull’s tally at the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Mercedes has seen three drivers win in the sprint format, and ahead of the 2026 Singapore round, the team are level with McLaren on seven wins apiece.

Most F1 Sprint Race victories by team
Position Team Total Wins
1 Red Bull 14
2 Mercedes 7
= McLaren 7
4 Ferrari 1

2026 sprint race schedule

There are six sprint events in 2026, beginning with the Chinese Grand Prix and ending in Singapore.

2026 F1 sprint race schedule
Event Date
Chinese GP 13-15 March
Miami GP 1-3 May
Canadian GP 22-24 May
British GP 3-5 July
Dutch GP 21-23 August
Singapore GP 9-11 October

Complete F1 sprint race winners list

For a deeper dive into the individual results, here is a complete rundown of every sprint race to date, detailing which driver has won on each occasion.

Complete F1 Sprint Race Winners list
Sprint number Event Driver Team
29 2026 Dutch GP George Russell Mercedes
28 2026 British GP Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
27 2026 Canadian GP George Russell Mercedes
26 2026 Miami GP Lando Norris McLaren
25 2026 Chinese GP George Russell Mercedes
24 2025 Qatar GP Oscar Piastri McLaren
23 2025 Sao Paulo GP Lando Norris McLaren
22 2025 United States GP Max Verstappen Red Bull
21 2025 Belgian GP Max Verstappen Red Bull
20 2025 Miami GP Lando Norris McLaren
19 2025 Chinese GP Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
18 2024 Qatar GP Oscar Piastri McLaren
17 2024 Sao Paulo GP Lando Norris McLaren
16 2024 United States GP Max Verstappen Red Bull
15 2024 Austrian GP Max Verstappen Red Bull
14 2024 Miami GP Max Verstappen Red Bull
13 2024 Chinese GP Max Verstappen Red Bull
12 2023 Sao Paulo GP Max Verstappen Red Bull
11 2023 United States GP Max Verstappen Red Bull
10 2023 Qatar GP Oscar Piastri McLaren
9 2023 Belgian GP Max Verstappen Red Bull
8 2023 Austrian GP Max Verstappen Red Bull
7 2023 Azerbaijan GP Sergio Perez Red Bull
6 2022 Sao Paulo GP George Russell Mercedes
5 2022 Austrian GP Max Verstappen Red Bull
4 2022 Emilia Romagna GP Max Verstappen Red Bull
3 2921 Sao Paulo GP Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
2 2021 Italian GP Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
1 2021 British GP Max Verstappen Red Bull