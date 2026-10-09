Sprint races were introduced to F1 in 21 but which driver and team has enjoyed the most success in the shorter format?

The 2026 F1 season sees six sprint weekends, with this number confirmed to be expanding to 10.

All-time F1 sprint race winners by driver

Max Verstappen took the first sprint race win at Silverstone in 2021, and became the dominant force in the shorter format, enjoying a run of eight wins from nine races from the 2023 Austrian sprint to the 2024 United States iteration.

But the Dutchman is without a sprint win in 2026, with Singapore representing his final opportunity to right this.

With 13 wins, Verstappen is comfortably the most successful driver in sprint races, leading the list of only eight drivers that have tasted victory.

Most F1 Sprint Race victories by driver Position Driver Total Wins 1 Max Verstappen 13 2 George Russell 4 = Lando Norris 4 4 Oscar Piastri 3 5 Valtteri Bottas 2 6 Sergio Perez 1 = Kimi Antonelli 1 = Lewis Hamilton 1

All-time F1 sprint race winners by team

Verstappen’s successes have all come with Red Bull, and this naturally has given the Milton Keynes-based team a significant advantage in this ranking.

Sergio Perez added a further victory to Red Bull’s tally at the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Mercedes has seen three drivers win in the sprint format, and ahead of the 2026 Singapore round, the team are level with McLaren on seven wins apiece.

Most F1 Sprint Race victories by team Position Team Total Wins 1 Red Bull 14 2 Mercedes 7 = McLaren 7 4 Ferrari 1

2026 sprint race schedule

There are six sprint events in 2026, beginning with the Chinese Grand Prix and ending in Singapore.

2026 F1 sprint race schedule Event Date Chinese GP 13-15 March Miami GP 1-3 May Canadian GP 22-24 May British GP 3-5 July Dutch GP 21-23 August Singapore GP 9-11 October

Complete F1 sprint race winners list

For a deeper dive into the individual results, here is a complete rundown of every sprint race to date, detailing which driver has won on each occasion.