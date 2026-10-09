F1 all-time sprint race winners list ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix
Sprint races were introduced to F1 in 21 but which driver and team has enjoyed the most success in the shorter format?
The 2026 F1 season sees six sprint weekends, with this number confirmed to be expanding to 10.
All-time F1 sprint race winners by driver
Max Verstappen took the first sprint race win at Silverstone in 2021, and became the dominant force in the shorter format, enjoying a run of eight wins from nine races from the 2023 Austrian sprint to the 2024 United States iteration.
But the Dutchman is without a sprint win in 2026, with Singapore representing his final opportunity to right this.
With 13 wins, Verstappen is comfortably the most successful driver in sprint races, leading the list of only eight drivers that have tasted victory.
|Most F1 Sprint Race victories by driver
|Position
|Driver
|Total Wins
|1
|Max Verstappen
|13
|2
|George Russell
|4
|=
|Lando Norris
|4
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|3
|5
|Valtteri Bottas
|2
|6
|Sergio Perez
|1
|=
|Kimi Antonelli
|1
|=
|Lewis Hamilton
|1
All-time F1 sprint race winners by team
Verstappen’s successes have all come with Red Bull, and this naturally has given the Milton Keynes-based team a significant advantage in this ranking.
Sergio Perez added a further victory to Red Bull’s tally at the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Mercedes has seen three drivers win in the sprint format, and ahead of the 2026 Singapore round, the team are level with McLaren on seven wins apiece.
|Most F1 Sprint Race victories by team
|Position
|Team
|Total Wins
|1
|Red Bull
|14
|2
|Mercedes
|7
|=
|McLaren
|7
|4
|Ferrari
|1
2026 sprint race schedule
There are six sprint events in 2026, beginning with the Chinese Grand Prix and ending in Singapore.
|2026 F1 sprint race schedule
|Event
|Date
|Chinese GP
|13-15 March
|Miami GP
|1-3 May
|Canadian GP
|22-24 May
|British GP
|3-5 July
|Dutch GP
|21-23 August
|Singapore GP
|9-11 October
Complete F1 sprint race winners list
For a deeper dive into the individual results, here is a complete rundown of every sprint race to date, detailing which driver has won on each occasion.
|Complete F1 Sprint Race Winners list
|Sprint number
|Event
|Driver
|Team
|29
|2026 Dutch GP
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|28
|2026 British GP
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|27
|2026 Canadian GP
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|26
|2026 Miami GP
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|25
|2026 Chinese GP
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|24
|2025 Qatar GP
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|23
|2025 Sao Paulo GP
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|22
|2025 United States GP
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|21
|2025 Belgian GP
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|20
|2025 Miami GP
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|19
|2025 Chinese GP
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|18
|2024 Qatar GP
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|17
|2024 Sao Paulo GP
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|16
|2024 United States GP
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|15
|2024 Austrian GP
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|14
|2024 Miami GP
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|13
|2024 Chinese GP
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|12
|2023 Sao Paulo GP
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|2023 United States GP
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|10
|2023 Qatar GP
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|9
|2023 Belgian GP
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|8
|2023 Austrian GP
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|7
|2023 Azerbaijan GP
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|6
|2022 Sao Paulo GP
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|5
|2022 Austrian GP
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|4
|2022 Emilia Romagna GP
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|3
|2921 Sao Paulo GP
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|2
|2021 Italian GP
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1
|2021 British GP
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull