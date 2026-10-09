Liam Lawson future latest in new Racing Bulls update

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane suggested that its F1 2027 driver line-up will be deciding in the coming weeks.

The Faenza squad has three solid options: Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad and Nikola Tsolov. One will miss out on an F1 2027 grid slot. Permane noted that his team is “in a slightly unique situation” as the Red Bull junior F1 team when it comes to driver decisions, as it also must cast an eye to developing talent for the company’s Formula 1 future.

Liam Lawson to learn F1 2027 fate ‘in coming weeks’

Much of next season’s grid has fallen into place. However, there remains a major decision to be made over at Racing Bulls.

Lawson and F1 2026 rookie Lindblad are proving an impressive partnership. The team sits P5 in the Constructors’ standings, at the head of the midfield.

But, the next Red Bull rising star is knocking on the door. Tsolov has won six races in his rookie Formula 2 season so far, as part of his title challenge.

At the Singapore Grand Prix, Racing Bulls team boss Permane was asked when we can expect news on its F1 2027 driver decision.

“It’s going to be in the coming weeks, let’s say,” he confirmed. “We’re not in a rush.

“I think everyone knows we’ve got two fantastic drivers. We’ve got a fantastic driver in F2 at the moment, and they’re all there and ready to go.

“But three doesn’t fit into two, of course, and we’re just going to take a little bit more time and make sure we get the the right pairing for next year.”

Racing Bulls carries the brief of developing talent for a future promotion to the senior Red Bull team.

While Lawson has already experienced Red Bull promotion and demotion, he demonstrated his continued value to the programme with an impressive return to Red Bull Racing, standing in for the injured Isack Hadjar earlier this year.

The New Zealander secured P7 at the final Dutch Grand Prix and P6 in Madrid, either side of a Monza race complicated by a grid penalty and car damage.

Permane was quizzed on the key criteria Racing Bulls is looking for with its F1 2027 pairing.

“There’s many, many, many things,” he said. “I guess top of the list is speed and pace and all that goes with that.

“But there’s lots, of course, in the background, because we’re in a slightly unique situation. I guess we want to bring on young drivers. We want to bring on young talent, and of course we have one eye on on them progressing in the future.

“So it’s not just about the here and now; it’s also about what they can do in the future.”

More on Liam Lawson from PlanetF1.com

The Liam Lawson debate rumbles on with Racing Bulls urged to retain ‘best of the rest’ driver

Liam Lawson predicted to lose Racing Bulls seat to Nikola Tsolov

Lawson has scored 65 points so far in F1 2026, placing him P9 in the Drivers’ standings.

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