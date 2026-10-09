Trident has confirmed the signing of exciting young American driver Sebastian Wheldon for the 2027 Formula 3 season.

The 17-year-old, from St. Petersburg, Florida, will step up to what is expected to be one of the most coveted F3 2027 seats with Trident. It marks a major career breakthrough for the teenager.

Sebastian Wheldon graduates to Formula 3

Wheldon, a member of the Andretti Global driver development programme, and son of the late great IndyCar icon Dan Wheldon, will form one third of Trident’s F3 2027 line-up.

It was with the Italian team that Audi-backed Freddie Slater challenged for the title in 2026.

Trident produced the F3 2023, ’24 and ’25 drivers’ champions in the form of Gabriel Bortoleto, Leonardo Fornaroli and Rafael Camara respectively.

Reacting to the announcement, Wheldon told the Formula 3 website: “I’m very happy to be competing in the 2027 FIA Formula 3 Championship with Trident Motorsport.

“There’s a lot of pressure, as I’ll be racing for one of the most successful teams in the category. However, I love a challenge and will give my all to learn quickly and achieve good results.

“I’m extremely grateful to TWG Motorsports and Andretti Global for their support. I can’t wait for next season to begin. Let’s go!”

Trident team manager Giacomo Ricci said: “We are delighted to announce our agreement with Sebastian Wheldon for the 2027 FIA Formula 3 Championship season.

“Sebastian is a driver who has demonstrated consistent growth throughout his career, distinguishing himself both in the United States and Europe. His 2026 Formula Regional season, which he finished in second place, confirmed his talent and ability to compete at the highest level.

“We are confident that Trident Motorsport represents the ideal environment to support him in the next step of his promising career.”

Wheldon graduated from karting to single-seaters in 2023, winning that year’s Skip Barber Formula Race Series title.

He made the move to Europe in 2025 and quickly made his mark as a Prema driver.

Wheldon took six race wins on his way to third in the 2025 Italian Formula 4 Championship. He also became a race winner in that year’s E4 Championship.

The Andretti junior graduated to Formula Regional in 2026, once more taking that step up in his stride. He claimed four race wins and eight podiums overall, en route to a runner-up finish in the Formula Regional European Championship.

Wheldon fell just nine points short of eventual champion Emanuele Olivieri.

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The announcement of Wheldon’s next step up the junior ladder comes at an exciting time for American motorsport, after fellow American Ugo Ugochukwu sealed the 2026 Formula 3 crown.

Ugochukwu is expected to graduate to Formula 2, the series in which Cadillac F1 test driver Colton Herta has struggled to excel this year, leaving his 2027 plans uncertain.

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