Max Verstappen drops huge hint about his future after 2030

Max Verstappen concedes he is unlikely to be on the Formula 1 grid as long as Fernando Alonso, as there could be other “fun” options that he wants to explore.

Verstappen surprised many in the paddock when the Dutchman, confirming he would continue with Red Bull next season, also announced that he had extended his deal by a further two years.

Max Verstappen hints at F1 retirement after Red Bull contract ends

Verstappen’s contract now runs through to 2030, by which point it will have become the longest-running in F1 history following his promotion from Toro Rosso in 2016.

It is a partnership that has reaped huge success, with Verstappen winning 72 Grands Prix and four world titles. He also helped the team to the 2022 and 2023 Constructors’ Championship titles.

But having entered Formula 1 at just 17 years of age, Verstappen says 2030 may be the end for him as, at 33, being a Formula 1 driver would have accounted for half of his life.

“Staying here until then would mean I have dedicated more than half of my life to Formula One, and that is probably a bit too much,” he told Press Association.

“I have extended for a few more years, and then I will look again and say to myself, ‘Can I commit 100 per cent?’, and if not, or there are other fun things around that deserve more time, than maybe I don’t continue.

“I also want to spend more time at home and see the kids growing up.”

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Although Verstappen has been part of the Red Bull family since making his F1 debut with Toro Rosso in 2015, the 29-year-old confirmed earlier this year that he has spoken with both Mercedes and McLaren in the past two years.

Quizzed on whether Ferrari could be an option down the line as it was for Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso, Verstappen says he is not driven by the allure of racing for the Scuderia.

“I only want to win,” he said.

“I am not a nostalgic type. Do I have a lot of respect for the (Ferrari) brand? Absolutely.

“But if that means you then commit yourself, and you are driving P5 or P6, what’s the point?

“I am very performance-driven, and I have won a lot with this team already.

“It is a second family at Red Bull, and the challenge of rebuilding is what’s driving me.”

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