F1 results: Singapore Grand Prix 2026 – FP1 (Marina Bay)
Here are the complete F1 results from the first practice session (FP1) at the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit in Madrid, the 17th round of the F1 2026 season.
Mercedes driver George Russell set the pace the FP1 at the Singapore Grand Prix.
What are the F1 results from FP1 at the Singapore Grand Prix 2026?
Russell clocked a fastest time of 1:32.274 to outpace Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc by 0.198 seconds.
McLaren driver and reigning world champion Lando Norris was third, trailing Russell by almost 0.3 seconds.
Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton was fourth, with Oscar Piastri fifth for McLaren.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, the winner of last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, was sixth.
F1 2026 championship leader Kimi Antonelli was seventh for Mercedes, with Isack Hadjar eighth in the second Red Bull.
Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson completed the top 10.
FP1 marks the only practice session in Singapore, which is hosting the sixth and final sprint event of the F1 2026 season this weekend.
Sprint qualifying will take place later on Friday before the mini race takes place on Saturday ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s main event.Read
A full report of FP1 in Singapore is available at the bottom of this article.
Singapore Grand Prix 2026: FP1 results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:32.274
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:32.472
|+0.198
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:32.547
|+0.273
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:32.773
|+0.499
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:32.838
|+0.564
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:33.006
|+0.732
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:33.525
|+1.251
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:33.723
|+1.449
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:34.038
|+1.764
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:34.155
|+1.881
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:34.331
|+2.057
|12
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:34.476
|+2.202
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:34.481
|+2.207
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:34.495
|+2.221
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:34.651
|+2.377
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:34.736
|+2.462
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:34.805
|+2.531
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:34.884
|+2.610
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:34.983
|+2.709
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:35.268
|+2.994
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:35.299
|+3.025
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:35.620
|+3.346
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