Here are the complete F1 results from the first practice session (FP1) at the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit in Madrid, the 17th round of the F1 2026 season.

Mercedes driver George Russell set the pace the FP1 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

What are the F1 results from FP1 at the Singapore Grand Prix 2026?

Russell clocked a fastest time of 1:32.274 to outpace Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc by 0.198 seconds.

McLaren driver and reigning world champion Lando Norris was third, trailing Russell by almost 0.3 seconds.

Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton was fourth, with Oscar Piastri fifth for McLaren.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, the winner of last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, was sixth.

F1 2026 championship leader Kimi Antonelli was seventh for Mercedes, with Isack Hadjar eighth in the second Red Bull.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson completed the top 10.

FP1 marks the only practice session in Singapore, which is hosting the sixth and final sprint event of the F1 2026 season this weekend.

Sprint qualifying will take place later on Friday before the mini race takes place on Saturday ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s main event.Read

A full report of FP1 in Singapore is available at the bottom of this article.

Singapore Grand Prix 2026: FP1 results

Pos Driver Team Time Diff 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:32.274 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.472 +0.198 3 Lando Norris McLaren 1:32.547 +0.273 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:32.773 +0.499 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:32.838 +0.564 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.006 +0.732 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:33.525 +1.251 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:33.723 +1.449 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:34.038 +1.764 10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:34.155 +1.881 11 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:34.331 +2.057 12 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:34.476 +2.202 13 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:34.481 +2.207 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:34.495 +2.221 15 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:34.651 +2.377 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:34.736 +2.462 17 Alex Albon Williams 1:34.805 +2.531 18 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:34.884 +2.610 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:34.983 +2.709 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.268 +2.994 21 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:35.299 +3.025 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:35.620 +3.346

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