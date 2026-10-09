F1 is back for the Singapore GP, and we’re all set for a fast-paced start to the weekend in the one and only free practice session – and we’ll be bringing live coverage throughout.

The drivers will have only one hour in which to prepare their cars as best they can, before they are thrown straight into the Sprint action later on as qualifying takes place under the lights.

Singapore GP LIVE: FP1 updates from Marina Bay

Start time: 16:30 local [09:30 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Marina Bay Circuit

It’s late afternoon in Singapore, but the heat and humidity will remain throughout proceedings as the drivers get ready for the most physically demanding race of the season.

We will have you covered throughout the weekend, but beginning with FP1, keep up with the session with our live blog below. It’s going to be a busy one!

You can also follow the lap times with PlanetF1.com’s live timing.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!