FIA launch McLaren investigation after Norris and Piastri clash in Singapore

SINGAPORE – The FIA were quick to jump into action after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collided on the last lap of the Singapore GP sprint race.

Norris could be in hot water after failing with a bold last-lap overtake on McLaren teammate Piastri with the pair summoned to the stewards over the incident.

FIA investigate Norris and Piastri

Norris had been sat behind Piastri for the duration of the reduced-distance 20-lap sprint race in Singapore.

Both drivers were in the points, with Piastri in fourth place and Norris in fifth.

However, on the last lap, Norris saw an open door and lunged to the inside of Turn 5.

Crucially, at the apex of the corner, Norris’ front axle was not level with Piastri’s, something that is stipulated in the driving guidelines and referenced by the stewards in case of an incident.

While Piastri opened his steering to leave space, having seen Norris only at the last minute, it was too late for the avoiding action to have any effect.

The McLaren drivers will now face the stewards after the team lost a potential nine-point haul.

Instead, Norris collected a single point for finishing in eighth place, while Piastri exited the race on the spot.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Verstappen wins Singapore Sprint as Russell adds his name to record list of retirements