George Russell reveals cause of Singapore GP Sprint crash

George Russell has revealed that an unexpected spike in battery deployment triggered his early crash from the Singapore GP Sprint Race.

Lining up in second at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Russell nailed his launch on a damp track to surge past Max Verstappen’s pole-sitting Red Bull and snatch the lead.

George Russell reacts to Singapore GP Sprint crash

However, the Briton’s initial good work was undone when a spin coming onto the main straight to round out the opening lap pitched him into the pit wall on the inside.

Russell admitted that he “miscalculated” how much spare energy he had stored up in his battery pack, an oversight that caused him to run wide onto the exit kerb.

“Yeah, a miscalculation,” Russell told Sky Sports F1. “[I] came through the corner, had more battery deployment than I thought, pushed me a little bit wider than I hoped and then I just went on the white line.

“Yeah, silly mistake, big consequences.”

More reaction to the Singapore GP on PlanetF1.com

Verstappen wins Singapore Sprint as Russell adds his name to record list of retirements

Singapore Grand Prix 2026 – F1 sprint race results (Marina Bay)

Russell’s crash provided the latest blow to his dwindling championship hopes in 2026, having entered the weekend 84 points behind his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli capitalised on Russell’s crash and a tangle between the two McLaren drivers on the last lap to cross the line in fourth, extending his points advantage to 89 points.

The Italian will have the chance to take an even bigger step towards a maiden Drivers’ title in Sunday’s race, with Russell due to start at the back due to a power unit change.

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