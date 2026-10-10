Here are the complete F1 results from the sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit, the 17th round of the F1 2026 season.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix.

F1 results: Singapore Grand Prix sprint race

After losing the lead to George Russell at the start, Verstappen regained the lead when the Mercedes driver crashed out at the final corner in damp conditions.

Verstappen crossed the line ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, who finished second and third respectively for Ferrari.

Kimi Antonelli, the Mercedes driver and F1 2026 championship leader, finished fourth after McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris made contact on the final lap..

Liam Lawson was fifth for Racing Bulls, with Oliver Bearman sixth for Haas.

Nico Hulkenberg finished seventh with Norris recovering to eighth.

Esteban Ocon finished ninth for Haas with Pierre Gasly 10th for Alpine.

Nine drivers, including Russell and Piastri, retired from the sprint race.

These included Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Sergio Perez (Cadillac), Isack Hadjar (Red Bull), Franco Colapinto (Alpine), Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac), Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) and Alex Albon (Williams).

A full report of the sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix is available at the bottom of this article.

What are the F1 results from the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race?

Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull LAP 20 2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +2.591 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +16.871 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +17.238 5 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +20.632 6 Oliver Bearman Haas +24.321 7 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +27.525 8 Lando Norris McLaren +28.272 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine +36.220 10 Esteban Ocon Haas +37.640 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +50.464 12 Carlos Sainz Williams +52.467 13 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +55.792 14 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1L 15 Alex Albon Williams +6L 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +14L 17 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +14L 18 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +18L 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +18L 20 George Russell Mercedes +19L 21 Sergio Perez Cadillac +19L 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +19L

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