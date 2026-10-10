SINGAPORE – The FIA will take no further action against Lewis Hamilton after the Ferrari driver was cleared over a yellow flag infringement during the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race.

Hamilton finished second in Saturday’s mini race at the Marina Bay street circuit as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took victory.

FIA to take no further action against Lewis Hamilton after Singapore GP sprint race

The rain-affected race saw Mercedes driver George Russell crash out of the lead on the opening lap, with McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri making contact in the closing stages.

Hamilton was noted for a potential yellow flag infringement in the early stages of the race.

However, the FIA stewards have confirmed that the Ferrari driver will face no further action.

The stewards’ latest decision comes after Verstappen escaped a penalty for overtaking Hamilton under yellow flags during Friday’s sprint qualifying session in Singapore.

Hamilton’s top-three finish comes after his return to the podium at last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, where he fought back from a Ferrari strategy error to third place.

It marked his first podium finish since his home race, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, in early July.

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Appearing in the press conference after the sprint race, Hamilton told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “Congrats to Max.

“I had a really good start. On the formation lap when we pulled away, I felt like there was a lot of grip, so I decided to change my procedure for the main start.

“And as the lights were on, I was like ‘I don’t know if this is going to work’ and then it did, so I chose the inside line and everyone seemed to be braking early, so it was pretty straightforward.

“And after that I had really good pace, holding on to Max but there’s basically one line here, and so overtaking is very, very, very difficult.

“And also to overtake the most powerful engine on the grid is not so easy either, so I had to just consolidate and hold on to second.”

Asked about Ferrari’s potential over the remainder of the weekend, he added: “I think we have the potential to fight with Max for front row at least.

“Whether or not we can actually be ahead of them, we shall see but I think the car is good here.

“It’s just that you need to nail it. You need to get the setup really right and I think we were quite [badly] out of bed at the start of P1 [Friday practice].

“Normally, when we start practice, we usually have a car in a good place, but it wasn’t in a good place.

“We had to then make lots of changes and then it’s just rolling the dice.

“I think we were just massively overbalanced in qualifying, but I think we’ve learned from that and I hope that going into qualifying, we should be in a nice place.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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