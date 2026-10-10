SINGAPORE – The FIA has confirmed that Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll will face no further action after a collision with Cadillac’s Sergio Perez in the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race.

Perez has also escaped a penalty following his retirement, with the stewards admitting he would have been in line for a five-second penalty had he continued in the race.

FIA confirms Lance Stroll, Sergio Perez decision after investigation

Stroll and Perez retired on the opening lap of Saturday’s mini race at the Marina Bay street circuit as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took victory.

The pair made contact at Turn 16, the 90-degree right-hander at the end of the back straight in the final sector of the lap.

Perez held the inside line on the approach to Turn 16, with Stroll defending his position on the outside.

Stroll spun into the barrier and retired on the spot, with Perez also withdrawing after returning to the pits.

Following an investigation, the stewards have confirmed that Stroll has escaped a penalty.

The stewards added that Perez would have been handed a five-second penalty in normal circumstances.

But with the Cadillac driver retiring, and with five-second penalties not converted into grid penalties, Perez has also avoided sanction.

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The stewards’ verdict on Stroll read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 18 (Lance Stroll), the driver of Car 11 (Sergio Perez), team representatives and reviewed video and in-car video evidence.

“Car 11 attempted to overtake Car 18 on the inside into Turn 16 and both cars made contact.

“The Stewards determine that the driver of Car 18 took a reasonable line into the corner and therefore was not at fault.”

The report on Perez read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 18 (Lance Stroll), the driver of Car 11 (Sergio Perez), team representatives and reviewed video and in-car video evidence.

“Car 11 attempted to overtake Car 18 on the inside into Turn 16 and both cars made contact.

“The Stewards determine that the driver of Car 11 initiated the overtaking attempt in a legitimate way, but then locked up the front right wheel therefore was not able to rotate the car anymore.

“The Stewards determine the the driver of Car 11 was predominantly at fault, but also take into account the weather conditions and acknowledge the difficulties of controlling the car on the brakes in such circumstances.

“Therefore a 5 second time penalty is deemed appropriate and would have been applied in-race if that had been possible.

“As Car 11 was not classified and 5 second time penalties regularly do not convert into grid drops, no penalty is applied in this case.”

Cadillac is yet to score a point in its debut season entering the Singapore Grand Prix, with Aston Martin sitting 10th in the standings with 11 points, all scored by Stroll’s teammate Fernando Alonso.

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