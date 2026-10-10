Singapore Grand Prix 2026 – Qualifying F1 results (Marina Bay)
Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit, the 17th round of the F1 2026 season.
Qualifying is underway at the Singapore Grand Prix. This article will be updated as the F1 results come in across Q1, Q2 and Q3.
What are the F1 results from qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix?
Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Qualifying F1 results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:32.429
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:32.774
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:32.775
|4
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:32.885
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:33.076
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:33.147
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:33.182
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:33.241
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:33.261
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:33.288
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:33.356
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:33.601
|13
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:33.617
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:33.774
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:33.803
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:34.169
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:34.223
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:34.289
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:34.946
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:35.123
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:35.984
|22
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|No time
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