Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit, the 17th round of the F1 2026 season.

Qualifying is underway at the Singapore Grand Prix. This article will be updated as the F1 results come in across Q1, Q2 and Q3.

What are the F1 results from qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix?

Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Qualifying F1 results

Pos Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:32.429 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.774 3 Lando Norris McLaren 1:32.775 4 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:32.885 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:33.076 6 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:33.147 7 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:33.182 8 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.241 9 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:33.261 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:33.288 11 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:33.356 12 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:33.601 13 George Russell Mercedes 1:33.617 14 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:33.774 15 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:33.803 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:34.169 17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:34.223 18 Alex Albon Williams 1:34.289 19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.946 20 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:35.123 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:35.984 22 Isack Hadjar Red Bull No time

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