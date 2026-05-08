Significant changes have been unveiled in regards to the F1 power units, both for the current season, and beyond into F1 2027.

Next year, the electric/internal combustion power ratios are to be tweaked, but before that, the FIA has updated its system for helping struggling manufacturers. All of this and more, as we take a look back at Friday’s major F1 news headlines.

F1 electric/ICE split updated for 2027

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The FIA has revealed that a change to the power unit regulations has been agreed for F1 2027.

An increase in internal combustion engine power is coming.

Read more – F1 2027 power unit regulations changed as electrical vs. combustion ratio revealed

FIA expands ADUO safety net

Before we get to 2027, the ADUO [Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities] process has been updated, in light of the effect of the cancelled Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix.

Designed to help power unit manufacturers which have fallen behind the leading example, the update means that a new first checkpoint has been determined.

Read more – FIA expands ADUO safety net as cancelled races force Formula 1 rule tweak

Aston Martin AMR26 Sakura stay explained

One of the manufacturers to benefit from the ADUO system will be Honda.

After a harrowing start to the Aston Martin and Honda partnership, an AMR26 car was left behind in Japan for Honda testing.

The decision appears to have paid off.

Read more – Why Aston Martin left an F1 car behind in Japan after Suzuka

Key Saudi Arabian GP decision looms

F1 2026 calendar efforts are in ‘overtime’, as a decision on reinstating the Saudi Arabian GP moves closer into view.

The Bahrain, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi GPs could serve as prominent puzzle pieces in the calendar scenarios being discussed.

Read more – F1 2026 calendar reshuffle in ‘overtime’ as 2026 Saudi Arabian GP timeline emerges

Should Ferrari be worried by Miami GP upgrade results?

The answer is yes, according to Karun Chandhok.

Ferrari introduced 11 upgrades – the most of any team – for its SF-26 challenger in Miami.

It was a package which failed to rattle McLaren or Mercedes, so Chandhok has been informed.

Read more – What McLaren and Mercedes told Chandhok about Ferrari’s Miami GP updates

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