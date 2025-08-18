F1 boss claims ‘tactical’ motives behind F1 2026 regulation concerns

The upcoming F1 2026 season is coming with major regulatory shake-ups that will transform the sport — featuring everything from chassis changes to power unit upgrades. But not everyone is convinced.

The Formula 1 grid is set for a major shake-up come the start of the F1 2026 season.

Domenicali highlights ‘tactical’ motives in F1 2026 complaints

A new set of regulations will bring an unprecedented overhaul of both chassis and power unit regulations, making for the most complete season-to-season transformation in F1 history.

Thus far, though, drivers haven’t seemed particularly impressed, though thus far, they’ve only been able to test the technology in the simulator.

Lance Stroll stated that he was “not a fan of the direction” of the regulations, while Charles Leclerc noted that the machine was “not the most enjoyable” in sim tests so far. After just one day in the simulator, Fernando Alonso avoided making major conclusions but pointed out that “it’s less performance than this year.”

Even Sebastian Vettel, former four-time World Champion, pointed out that heavier cars aren’t the way to go when it comes to seeking performance.

But ask F1 chief Stefano Domenicali, and he’ll tell you that the complaints are actually a strategic move.

Domenicali recently appeared on The Race F1 podcast, where he was asked if he was concerned about the growing amount of criticism levied against the regulations — something that he firmly denied.

“I would say the answer is absolutely not,” he said, “because we don’t have to forget that there are two approaches to new regulations.

“One is tactical; that a lot of teams and drivers are playing that game because they have some purpose, which is not really the reason that we believe is causing them to make such comments.

“The second is because it’s still an evolution path.

“I remember the real discussion that we had with the FIA and the teams and the drivers at the beginning of the year; already today is totally different.

“So, before even starting the new regulation, there is an evolution of the things that go in the right direction. And where at the beginning I was hearing, lift and cost, lift and cost, already today, this argumentation is almost fading away.”

Many drivers have indeed admitted that the regulations are still fresh, which means that the real thing could exceed expectation once it hits the track and teams begin honing the machinery.

However, Domenicali’s “tactical” statement is particularly interesting.

Formula 1 is a massively political sport, and each team is likely to feel these new regulations could be better suited to their strengths. Further, claiming to be unimpressed or struggling with the regulations can create a tidy bit of misdirection when it comes time to begin considering the F1 2026 pecking order.

