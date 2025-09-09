Haas F1 driver Oliver Bearman was left “really sad” after the Italian Grand Prix after his penalty for causing a collision with Carlos Sainz denied him a potential points finish.

It comes after Bearman had two penalty points added to his FIA superlicence at Monza, putting the F1 2025 rookie on the brink of a one-race ban.

Oliver Bearman ‘really sad’ as F1 ban threat grows with latest FIA penalty

Bearman and Sainz spun after making contact at the second chicane in the closing stages of the Italian Grand Prix.

The Haas driver was found to be at fault for the incident and was hit with a 10-second time penalty, as well as two penalty points.

Bearman’s latest penalty points saw him move to the top of the F1 disciplinary charts, replacing Red Bull driver and reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen.

Analysis: Italian Grand Prix

The British driver has accumulated 10 points over the last 12 months, with drivers triggering an automatic one-race ban if they collect 12 penalty points within a 12-month period.

Bearman’s Haas predecessor Kevin Magnussen became the first driver to be banned under the system in 2024 following an incident at the Italian Grand Prix, with Bearman deputising for the Dane at the following round in Azerbaijan.

In untelevised team radio footage from Sunday’s race, Bearman was heard initially pinning the blame on Sainz in the immediate aftermath of their collision.

He said: “He just turned in front of me like I wasn’t there.”

After crossing the line in 12th, one position behind Sainz, he added: “Wow, that’s such a f**king shame.”

Speaking after the race, Bearman, who has scored just once in the last 12 races, admitted that he was upset to miss out on points in Italy.

He said: “It’s really sad honestly as the car felt great today.

“I had to really fight as we were slow in the straights, but without the incident with Carlos Sainz, I think we could’ve been fighting for points – it’s just a big shame.”

He later told PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher and other publications at Monza: “I haven’t looked fully into it. Need to have a look, but it’s a shame because we were having a good race.

“I haven’t seen back the incident. It’s tough until you watch it back without emotion.

“I [could] definitely [have finished] in the points [without the incident].

“I was right behind Bortoleto [eighth], in front of Hadjar [10th]. So I think we easily had points on offer today.”

Bearman was not the only Haas driver to be penalised at Monza with teammate Esteban Ocon given a five-second penalty for forcing Lance Stroll off track, also at the second chicane.

Ocon was also handed a point on his superlicence, putting him on one for the current 12-month window.

Bearman’s current tally of 10 points will not come down until November 2, when the two points he received for causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix are wiped from his record.

Eight of Bearman’s penalty points have been collected during his debut season in F1 2025, with the rookie given two points for overtaking Sainz under red flags during FP2 in Monaco.

Bearman was given four penalty points for a single incident at July’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where he failed to respect red flags and crashed at the pit entry during FP3.

