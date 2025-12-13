Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lando Norris avoiding a fine for swearing during his speech at the FIA prize-giving gala as Zak Brown confirms McLaren’s worst-kept secret ahead of F1 2026.

With an exclusive interview with Liam Lawson, and Isack Hadjar detailing his plan to survive against Max Verstappen at Red Bull, here’s today’s roundup…

FIA president waives Lando Norris swearing fine after gala speech

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem quipped that he almost issued a “€5,000 fine” to Lando Norris for swearing during his speech at Friday’s prize-giving gala.

Norris admitted that he and McLaren had made their “fair share of mistakes and f**k ups” in his acceptance speech before he received the F1 world championship trophy.

Ben Sulayem took the moment in good spirits after the FIA imposed a controversial swearing ban at the start of 2025.

Zak Brown confirms McLaren papaya rules to stay for F1 2026

Zak Brown, the McLaren chief executive, has dropped the biggest hint yet that the team will retain its so-called ‘papaya rules’ between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the F1 2026 season.

McLaren secured its first drivers’ and constructors’ title double since 1998 this season, retaining the teams’ championship with six races to spare.

The Woking-based operated with a policy of total fairness, refusing to prioritise one driver even when Norris and Piastri held significant points leads.

Isack Hadjar reveals Max Verstappen plan ahead of Red Bull F1 2026 switch

New Red Bull signing Isack Hadjar is convinced that accepting Max Verstappen is faster will be crucial to surviving at his new team in F1 2026.

Hadjar has been rewarded for an impressive rookie season with a promotion to Red Bull’s senior team for next season.

He follows in the footsteps of Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda by becoming Verstappen’s latest Red Bull teammate.

Liam Lawson admits relief after Racing Bulls stay confirmed

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, Liam Lawson has admitted that it was “a bit of a relief” to be retained by Racing Bulls for F1 2026.

Lawson was demoted by Red Bull’s senior team after just two races of the F1 2025 season, with the New Zealander recovering his poise at Racing Bulls as the year developed.

He will be joined by a new teammate in the form of Arvid Lindblad in F1 2026.

Max Verstappen sends message to McLaren and Lando Norris after illness

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen sent his “big congratulations” to Lando Norris and McLaren in a recorded video message at the FIA prize-giving gala on Friday.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed earlier that day that the four-time world champion would miss the awards ceremony in Uzbekistan through illness.

Verstappen revealed that he was advised against travelling to the gala by doctors.

