An explanation for a trio of bizarre and near-identical crashes for Jack Doohan during Super Formula testing at Suzuka has emerged.

Doohan is closing in on a deal to make a switch to Super Formula next season with Kondo Racing, in conjunction with a role with Haas as its reserve driver for F1 2026.

Doohan suffers trio of Super Formula testing crashes

Following the F1 2025 finale in Abu Dhabi, where Doohan was on duty as Alpine’s reserve driver, the 22-year-old jetted to Japan to take part in a three-day Super Formula test at Suzuka.

There, he joined Kondo Racing, a Toyota-backed operation which this year featured ex-Williams youngster Zak O’Sullivan and local talent Kenta Yamashita.

PlanetF1.com understands that, across the three days in Suzuka, Doohan sampled both of Kondo Racing’s cars, with significant set-up experimentation going on across the garage.

That is thought to have played a contributing factor role in Doohan’s incidents, with the front end of his car bouncing as he attacked kerbing at Degner 1.

It was consistent across all three offs, as the Australian battled to keep the Dallara SF23 on the road as the front end settled through the apex of the fast right-hander.

Kondo Racing enjoyed a modest 2025 campaign, finishing only seventh in the teams’ standings with just a sole podium to his name.

Doohan’s appearance with the squad, as opposed to one of the more established Toyota-backed operations, is understood to be a result of a late call to compete in the category, with line-ups at both TOM’S and KCMG already accounted for, albeit not yet officially confirmed.

It’s believed that, with Doohan firmly fixed on an F1 return in 2027, competing in Japan is being viewed as a means of remaining race-sharp, with results secondary to time in the seat, given the Australian hasn’t raced since the Miami Grand Prix.

Despite Doohan’s incidents, team boss Nobuaki Adachi suggested it was not all doom and gloom.

“Both Luke [Browning] and Jack performed very well,” he told Motorsport.com.

“It just so happened that Jack had a series of crashes, but he is a driver with a lot of potential.

“Suzuka at this time of year is very difficult, and I think he’ll be able to make the necessary adjustments to ensure it doesn’t happen again next time.”

A deal with Kondo Racing for the 2026 Super Formula season has not been locked away, with discussions surrounding his release from Alpine currently standing in his way – his place there expected to be filled by F2 racer, Alex Dunne.

PlanetF1.com understands a Super Formula switch is key for Doohan amid efforts to lock down a reserve driver role with Haas for the F1 2026 campaign.

Announced last month, Toyota is increasing its interest in the Haas F1 team, expanding on a technical collaboration that saw the Japanese giant manage TPC running in exchange for its simulator expertise.

Going forward, the intent is to “contribute to the development of the automotive industry by creating an environment in which young Japanese drivers, engineers, and mechanics can gain experience and grow in the FIA Formula One World Championship (F1), the pinnacle of motorsports.”

The relationship with Haas falls under the Gazoo Racing umbrella, as does Toyota’s involvement in Super Formula, which this year saw it support 14 drivers, including both Kenta Yamashita and Zak O’Sullivan at Kondo Racing.

