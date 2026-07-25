Join us for all the Hungarian GP qualifying live updates at the Hungaroring on Saturday, as the grid gets decided.

Dubbed ‘Monaco without the walls’, the Hungaroring represents a fearsome lap where drivers need to push the limits – doing so at higher speeds than it sometimes looks on camera.

Hungarian GP qualifying LIVE: Updates from Budapest as it happens

Start time: 16:00 local [15:00 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Hungaroring

Join us for live updates!