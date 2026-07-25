Hungarian GP qualifying LIVE: All the action from Budapest

Editor
Add as a preferred source on Google
F1 live blog from the 2026 Hungarian GP qualifying.

It's time for the fight for pole at the Hungaroring, where track position is crucial.

Join us for all the Hungarian GP qualifying live updates at the Hungaroring on Saturday, as the grid gets decided.

Dubbed ‘Monaco without the walls’, the Hungaroring represents a fearsome lap where drivers need to push the limits – doing so at higher speeds than it sometimes looks on camera.

Hungarian GP qualifying LIVE: Updates from Budapest as it happens

Start time: 16:00 local [15:00 UK]
Session duration: 60 minutes
Circuit: Hungaroring

Join us for live updates!