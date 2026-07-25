The F1 starting grid has been provisionally decided ahead of the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, after an intense qualifying session in Budapest.

Lando Norris pipped Lewis Hamilton to what would have been a record 10th Hungarian Grand Prix pole, as Norris took his first P1 grid slot as the reigning world champion.

Lando Norris tops F1 starting grid at Hungaroring

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McLaren’s form surged in FP3 as Norris carried over his pace from final practice into qualifying, and he and Oscar Piastri appeared uneffected by a late yellow flag caused by a spin for Max Verstappen at Turn 14, due to their places on track.

Others did lose out on improving their times late in the session, with Norris and Hamilton set to make up the front row ahead of Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli.

Oscar Piastri is set to start 5th ahead of Verstappen, George Russell and Isack Hadjar make up the fourth row before Arvid Lindblad and Nico Hulkenberg round out the top 10.

There was something of a landmark over at Aston Martin, too, as Fernando Alonso made it through to Q2 for the first time this season with the updated-spec AMR26, with more to come on the car in the coming races. The double world champion is due to start 16th.

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F1 starting grid: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:17.207

2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.012

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.238

4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.272

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.477

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.518

7 George Russell Mercedes +0.553

8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.649

9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.074

10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.479

11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:18.765

12 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.079

13 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.262

14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +0.340

15 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.969

16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.043

17 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:20.233

18 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.388

19 Alex Albon Williams +0.425

20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.426

21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +0.653

22 Sergio Perez Cadillac +1.089

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