Kimi Antonelli under threat as FIA launches double Hungarian GP investigation

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli is facing two separate FIA stewards’ investigations after qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Antonelli, the F1 2026 world championship leader, qualified fourth in Budapest on Saturday.

FIA launches double Kimi Antonelli investigation at Hungarian Grand Prix

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The Italian driver found himself under two investigations after the session following separate incidents during qualifying.

Antonelli and a Mercedes team representative are required to visit the stewards at 18:15 local time in Budapest over an alleged failure to slow for yellow flags.

The related incident took place in the final minute of Q3, when Max Verstappen’s Red Bull suffered a spin at the final corner of the lap.

A second hearing will be held at 18:25 over a failure to follow the race director’s instructions by driving unnecessarily slowly during qualifying.

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Antonelli enters the Hungarian Grand Prix holding a 45-point lead over Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, the man he replaced at Mercedes ahead of the 2025 season.

Antonelli claimed his sixth victory of F1 2026 at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Hamilton has also found himself under investigation after qualifying in Hungary.

Hamilton is alleged to have impeded McLaren driver Oscar Piastri during the final runs of Q3.

Appearing in the post-qualifying press conference, Hamilton revealed that he was informed late by Ferrari that Piastri’s car was approaching.

The Ferrari driver told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I was told literally when he was at the apex behind me, so I had no idea he was coming.

“Everyone came out behind me, I was the first out, so I thought everyone had finished their lap.

“I think Charles was the car that was behind me when I left the pit lane as far as I was aware.

“Crazy because it’d been [a] clean [session] and obviously it wasn’t intentional.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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