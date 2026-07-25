2026 Hungarian Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Budapest)
Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, the 11th round of the F1 2026 season.
Qualifying is underway at the Hungaroring.
What are the F1 results from qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix?
This article will be updated as the F1 results come in across Q1, Q2 and Q3.
Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q1 results
1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:18.277
2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.277
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.379
4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.453
5 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.477
6 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.519
7 George Russell Mercedes +0.579
8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.614
9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.707
10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +0.792
11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.884
12 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.956
13 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.464
14 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.494
15 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.733
16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.849
17 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.956
18 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.344
19 Alexander Albon Williams +2.381
20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.382
21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.609
22 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.045
Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q2 results
1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:17.456
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.170
3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.347
4 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.416
5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.472
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.793
7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.904
8 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.937
9 George Russell Mercedes +0.989
10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.183
11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.309
12 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.388
13 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.571
14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.649
15 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.278
16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.352
Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q3 results
TBC