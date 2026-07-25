Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, the 11th round of the F1 2026 season.

Qualifying is underway at the Hungaroring.

What are the F1 results from qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix?

This article will be updated as the F1 results come in across Q1, Q2 and Q3.

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q1 results

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:18.277

2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.277

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.379

4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.453

5 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.477

6 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.519

7 George Russell Mercedes +0.579

8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.614

9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.707

10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +0.792

11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.884

12 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.956

13 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.464

14 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.494

15 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.733

16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.849

17 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.956

18 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.344

19 Alexander Albon Williams +2.381

20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.382

21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.609

22 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.045

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q2 results

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:17.456

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.170

3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.347

4 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.416

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.472

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.793

7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.904

8 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.937

9 George Russell Mercedes +0.989

10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.183

11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.309

12 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.388

13 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.571

14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.649

15 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.278

16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.352

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q3 results

TBC